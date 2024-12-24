Why King Charles and Queen Camilla aren't at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service

24 December 2024, 19:00

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Why were King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were absent at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service? Here's what we know.

The King and Queen were noticeably absent as Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, held her famous 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service on December 6, with the service set to be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The Princess of Wales, 42, was joined at her annual event by her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as other members of her own family and the Royal Family.

Her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as her brother, James Middleton, and her sister, Pippa Middleton, were all in attendance, alongside the likes of Zara Tindall, Sophie The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and more representing the Royal Family.

The turnout from the Royal Family made many fans question why King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were not also in the pews of Westminster Abbey for the special event which Kate holds close to her heart.

1,600 people attended the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
1,600 people attended the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

Why are the King and Queen not at Princess Kate's carol service?

It is unknown the specific reason why King Charles and Queen Camilla skipped the Princess of Wales' Christmas Carol Service, with no official statement being released from Buckingham Palace on the event.

However, it has been reported that the Monarch and his wife's could have decided not to attend in order for Prince William and Princess Kate to remain the most senior royals at the event.

In a report by PEOPLE, they speculate that as the Carol Service is Kate's passion project, the King and Queen may have decided not to go in a bid to avoid upstaging the Princess of Wales. By not attending, William and Kate stand as the most senior royals in attendance.

It must also be mentioned that around the time of the concert, Queen Camilla was suffering from poor health, which meant she had to miss a number of events in her schedule - the carol concert potentially being one.

It should also be noted that the King and Queen did not attend Kate's Carol Service last year, and have only joined other members of the Royal Family at the event once before; in 2022, just months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

