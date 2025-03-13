Why does Prince William support Aston Villa?

Prince William has been a passionate Aston Villa support for decades. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Kate Middleton's husband is a passionate football supporter of Aston Villa but why is this his team? And do his children support them too?

Prince William was seen punching the air with joy this week when he attended the latest Aston Villa football game which saw them have a 3-0 victory.

In the stands with his close friend and fellow supporter Thomas van Straubenzee, Kate Middleton's husband's football dreams came true as his team qualified for the Champions League quarter final.

Appearing to confirm he'll be at their next game, which will be happening in Paris against French team Paris Saint-Germain, the royal excitedly told reporters on the way out: "See you in Paris!"

So why does the Duke of Cornwall support Aston Villa as his football team? Here's what we know?

Prince William is a football fan as well as a Patron of the Football Association. Picture: Getty

Why does Prince William support Aston Villa?

The father-of-three has been a keen football supporter since his early school days and has admitted he purposely chose to support Aston Villa to be different from his friends.

In an old interview with the BBC, William said: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams.

"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

Prince William has attended many Aston Villa matches in his time, some victorious and others a sad ending, however, he has said the journey is what makes him love the football team the most.

Sitting in the stands with fans, the future king of England has said the "atmosphere, camaraderie and connection" is what makes supporting the football team so much fun.

Prince William regularly takes son Prince George to Aston Villa games. Picture: Getty

Do Prince William's children support Aston Villa?

Prince William has many passions but his love of football is certainly one he's been keen to pass down to his children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Duke and his wife Kate took George and Charlotte to watch their first game in 2019. Prince George, the oldest of his children, also seems to be fully invested in Aston Villa's success as a team.

William and George have also been spotted at the European finals 2024 and FA cup finals.

Does Prince William have a role in football?

As a royal, William has lots of official sporting roles and his one for the sport he loves is the Patron of the Football Association.

He took the position off his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 but before that was the President of the FA.

