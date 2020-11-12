How many years is a platinum jubilee and when is the four-day bank holiday?

12 November 2020, 11:08

The Queen's platinum jubilee will be celebrated in 2022
The Queen's platinum jubilee will be celebrated in 2022. Picture: PA Images

When is Britain's new Bank Holiday and how many years has the Queen been on the throne? Here's what we know...

Finally the nation is getting some good news, as a new Bank Holiday has been announced for 2022.

In honour of the Queen’s ‘platinum jubilee’, there will be a 'once in a generation show', with Buckingham Palace planning an extensive programme of events across the UK.

But how many years is the Queen celebrating on the throne and what do we know about the extra Bank Holiday? Find out everything…

How many years is a platinum jubilee?

The Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrates 70 years on the throne, which is the first time a British Monarch has ruled for that long.

The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne
The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne. Picture: PA Images

She will have ruled for 70 years in February 2022, but the celebrations will take place in a series of events between 2-5 June.

When is the four day Bank Holiday?

The new Bank Holiday will take place on Friday 3 June, with the late May Bank Holiday moving to 2 June.

The government and Buckingham Palace are planning exciting events across the UK and Commonwealth to mark the occasion.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told The Sun the celebrations will match the “unforgettable spectacle” of the London 2012 Olympics.

He wrote: "The lead-up to that weekend will see all the traditional fanfare, building up to a series of spectacular, show-stopping moments across the country.

"We will set out further plans in the coming months, but we want to match the unforgettable spectacle of the London 2012 Games with the Great British pageantry of the Diamond Jubilee.

"I’ve been working closely with some of the UK’s most talented creative minds to show off the best of Britain old and new - mixing the ceremonial splendour of previous Jubilees with cutting-edge artistry and tech."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign.

"The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations."

