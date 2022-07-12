The rules on going semi-naked into supermarkets and restaurants during the heatwave

12 July 2022, 10:10 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 10:16

Here's the rules on going semi-naked into shops and restaurants
Here's the rules on going semi-naked into shops and restaurants. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Here are all the rules on whether you are allowed to enter shops and restaurants in swimwear during the hot weather.

With a heatwave sweeping across the UK this week, temperatures have been slowly climbing into the mid 30s.

And with the mercury only set to increase over the next few days, you’re probably getting used to wearing very little while walking around the house.

But you might be wondering whether you are allowed to keep your swimwear on when you’re heading to the shops or for a bite to eat.

Well, it actually isn't illegal to be naked in public, but only if there is no intention to shock or upset other people.

It is not illegal to wear little clothing while in public
It is not illegal to wear little clothing while in public. Picture: Getty Images

Therefore, by law people with their tops off or with swimwear on are doing absolutely nothing wrong because they are simply trying to stay cool in the heat.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) says: "Naturism is used to describe the activities of persons who espouse nudity as part of their lifestyle.

"In the case of naturism a balance needs to be struck between the naturist's right to freedom of expression and the right of the wider public to be protected from harassment, alarm and distress.

"Although every case should be considered according to its own facts and merits in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, a consistent approach to naturism should be adopted to maintain public confidence in the CPS.

"In the absence of any sexual context and in relation to nudity where the person has no intention to cause alarm or distress it will normally be appropriate to take no action unless members of the public were actually caused harassment, alarm or distress."

However, it is up to individual shops and restaurants as to whether they want people who are half dressed to go into their stores.

This means managers are well within their rights to tell you to put a shirt on or leave the premises.

Restaurants can tell you to put a shirt on
Restaurants can tell you to put a shirt on. Picture: Getty Images

Back in 2018, an Aldi in Hilton displayed a sign at its entrance asking that customers keep their shirts on while shopping.

The sign read in capital letters: "For hygiene reasons, all customers must keep their shirts on whilst in store. Thank you."

This comes as it was revealed a popular holiday resort in Italy has banned bikinis this summer.

That means tourists visiting Sorrento over the next few weeks will have to cover up to avoid being hit with a £425 fine.

The decision comes after the mayor of the picturesque seaside town - near Pompeii and Naples - said that wearing swimwear in public, as well as being topless, contributes to 'widespread indecorous behaviour'.

