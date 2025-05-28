Sainsbury's axe 3 popular supermarket services

28 May 2025, 13:01

Sainsbury’s shoppers will soon notice a few familiar sights disappearing from stores
Sainsbury’s shoppers will soon notice a few familiar sights disappearing from stores. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Sainsbury's have announced plans to get rid of all remaining patisserie, hot food, and pizza counters across their UK stores 'by early summer'.

Sainsbury’s shoppers will soon notice a few familiar sights disappearing from stores, as the supermarket giant plans to phase out three in-store services by early summer; the closure of all remaining patisserie, hot food, and pizza counters.

The move, announced alongside the company’s financial results for the year ending March 1, 2025, is part of Sainsbury’s wider strategy to free up space in-stores and shift focus toward fresh food offerings.

While the counters are on the way out, Sainsbury’s has reassured customers that many of the popular items they used to pick up from those sections will still be available — just now in the aisles instead of behind a counter.

The supermarket is also said to be gearing up to launch new 'On the Go' hubs, starting as early as this autumn.

Sainsbury's have announced the closure of all remaining patisserie, hot food, and pizza counters
Sainsbury's have announced the closure of all remaining patisserie, hot food, and pizza counters. Picture: Alamy

These updated stations will offer a selection of hot food with a self-serve twist, aimed at delivering a quicker, more convenient experience to shoppers.

This latest round of changes follows the closure of all Sainsbury’s Cafés earlier this year, which led to around 3,000 job losses. At the time, Sainsbury’s cited the need to “simplify the business” during a tough economic period.

The changes are part of Sainsbury’s wider strategy to free up space in-stores and shift focus toward fresh food offerings
The changes are part of Sainsbury’s wider strategy to free up space in-stores and shift focus toward fresh food offerings. Picture: Alamy

The company said in a recent update: “In January, we announced a number of propositional changes to food services in our stores in order to drive growth and availability at a reduced cost to serve.

“From the autumn, we will create new 'On the Go' hubs with flexiserve hot food offerings, delivering an improved customer experience.”

