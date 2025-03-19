Which Santander branches are closing? Full list of banks shutting revealed

Santander have revealed they will be closing branches. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Which Santander branches are closing and when? Here is everything we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Santander have announced the closure of a number of branches, leaving 750 jobs at risk of redundancy.

Out of the 444 banks Santander have, the business have announced 95 branches will shut, while 36 of these will operate on reduced hours branches and a further 18 will be "counter-free."

This means only 290 full-service Santander branches will remain open, with a Santander spokesperson stating: "Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers."

But which Santander branches are closing and when? Here is the full list revealed.

Santander have announced branch closures. Picture: Alamy

Which Santander branches are closing?

The following branches will close before the end of 2025:

Aberdare

Arbroath

Armagh

Blackwood

Blyth

Bognor Regis

Borehamwood

Brecon

Brixton

Caernarfon

Camborne

Canvey Island

Clacton

Cleveleys

Colne

Colwyn Bay

Crowborough

Croydon

Cumbernauld

Didsbury

Downpatrick

Dungannon

Edgware Road

Eltham

Exmouth

Falmouth

Farnham

Felixstowe

Finchley

Fleet

Formby

Gateshead

Glasgow St Vincents Street

Glasgow The Avenue

Greenford

Hackney

Hawick

Herne Bay

Hertford

Holloway

Holywell

Honiton

Kidderminster

Kilburn

Kirkby

Launceston

Louth

Magherafelt

Malvern

Market Harborough

Musselburgh

New Milton

Peterhead

Plympton

Portadown

Pudsey

Rawtenstall

Ross-On-Wye

Ruislip

Rustington

Saltcoats

Seaford

Shaftesbury

Sidcup

St Austell

St Neots

Stokesley

Strabane

Surrey Quays

Swadlincote

Tenterden

Torquay

Tottenham

Whitley Bay

Willerby

Wimborne

Wishaw

Read more: Which New Look stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down revealed

Read more: Dobbies closing: Full list of 17 garden centres closing across the UK

A number of Santander branches are closing. Picture: Getty

The following branches have not been given a closing date as of yet:

Bexhill

Billericay

Dover

Droitwich

Dunstable

East Grinstead

Holyhead

Ilkley

Larne

Lytham St Annes

Maldon

Morley

North Walsham

Redcar

Saffron Walden

Turriff

Uckfield

Urmston

Read more: Supermarket Easter egg offers and deals on Cadbury's, Lindt, Galaxy and more

Read more: WHSmith 'to disappear' from high streets across the UK after new sale

Read more: Do the clocks go forward in March? Exact time and date revealed