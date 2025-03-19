Which Santander branches are closing? Full list of banks shutting revealed
19 March 2025, 12:15
Which Santander branches are closing and when? Here is everything we know so far.
Santander have announced the closure of a number of branches, leaving 750 jobs at risk of redundancy.
Out of the 444 banks Santander have, the business have announced 95 branches will shut, while 36 of these will operate on reduced hours branches and a further 18 will be "counter-free."
This means only 290 full-service Santander branches will remain open, with a Santander spokesperson stating: "Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers."
But which Santander branches are closing and when? Here is the full list revealed.
Which Santander branches are closing?
The following branches will close before the end of 2025:
- Aberdare
- Arbroath
- Armagh
- Blackwood
- Blyth
- Bognor Regis
- Borehamwood
- Brecon
- Brixton
- Caernarfon
- Camborne
- Canvey Island
- Clacton
- Cleveleys
- Colne
- Colwyn Bay
- Crowborough
- Croydon
- Cumbernauld
- Didsbury
- Downpatrick
- Dungannon
- Edgware Road
- Eltham
- Exmouth
- Falmouth
- Farnham
- Felixstowe
- Finchley
- Fleet
- Formby
- Gateshead
- Glasgow St Vincents Street
- Glasgow The Avenue
- Greenford
- Hackney
- Hawick
- Herne Bay
- Hertford
- Holloway
- Holywell
- Honiton
- Kidderminster
- Kilburn
- Kirkby
- Launceston
- Louth
- Magherafelt
- Malvern
- Market Harborough
- Musselburgh
- New Milton
- Peterhead
- Plympton
- Portadown
- Pudsey
- Rawtenstall
- Ross-On-Wye
- Ruislip
- Rustington
- Saltcoats
- Seaford
- Shaftesbury
- Sidcup
- St Austell
- St Neots
- Stokesley
- Strabane
- Surrey Quays
- Swadlincote
- Tenterden
- Torquay
- Tottenham
- Whitley Bay
- Willerby
- Wimborne
- Wishaw
The following branches have not been given a closing date as of yet:
- Bexhill
- Billericay
- Dover
- Droitwich
- Dunstable
- East Grinstead
- Holyhead
- Ilkley
- Larne
- Lytham St Annes
- Maldon
- Morley
- North Walsham
- Redcar
- Saffron Walden
- Turriff
- Uckfield
- Urmston
