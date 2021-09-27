School children 'could return to online classes' amid petrol shortage

Some schools could return to online classes amid the petrol shortage. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Reports have suggested that some school children could return to online lessons amid the fuel shortage.

Some school kids may return to online classes if teachers can't get to school due to petrol shortage, headteachers have warned.

As reported by The Times, schools are monitoring the situation closely while many Brits are struggling to find fuel to fill up their cars.

One Surrey school wrote to parents saying: “The current petrol crisis could potentially disrupt school next week. The ability of staff and pupils to get to school may be compromised and there may also be issues with our food deliveries.

"We sincerely hope that it won’t be the case, but if it becomes necessary to temporarily move to online learning, we will consider this as an option.

Motorists queued to buy petrol over the weekend. Picture: Getty

"Clearly, we have no desire to go back online so soon after the challenges of the last couple of years but we cannot exclude the possibility that it may be Stranded teachers may return to online classroom necessary. We will, of course, closely monitor the situation and will keep you fully informed."

Teachers have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the petrol shortage, with one writing: "So I just tried to get petrol. Woman at station questioning people to see if they qualify.

"It was my turn (I don't have enough petrol to get to school tomorrow. Just £10' worth I need). She asked if I'm an essential worker, I said Teacher, she said no! What now then."

Many kids were taught online during lockdown. Picture: Getty

One headteacher wrote: "Really! Forget Covid, petrol shortages are now having an impact on schools being able to deliver. I have had to offer to pay for taxis to ensure staff get to work tomorrow. Really people."

Many people spent the weekend struggling to find petrol to fill their cars, with around 90 per cent of forecourts running dry.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "It will obviously be a concern for schools if teachers and support staff are unable to get petrol over the next few days and they may well be considering how to handle this."

