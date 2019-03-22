Shocking plastic pollution advert divides public with graphic content

22 March 2019, 10:26

Sea Shepherd's latest campaign sees seals and turtles being suffocated by single-use plastic
Sea Shepherd's latest campaign sees seals and turtles being suffocated by single-use plastic. Picture: Sea Shepherd

The hard-hitting images are branded with the organisation's latest powerful slogan that says: “The plastic you use once, tortures the oceans forever”

The public are divided over a shocking new advertising campaign that shows the devastating impact single-use plastic is having on our oceans.

Sea Shepherd, a conservationist group dedicated to protecting marine wildlife, launched the series of posters featuring graphic images of seals and turtles being suffocated and strangled by plastic bags to shock the public into action.

But the heavy and hard-hitting reminder of plastic pollution, which uses the powerful slogan, “The plastic you use once, tortures the oceans forever,” has been met with a mixed reaction online.

The an ocean conservationist group dedicated to protecting marine wildlife says "if the oceans die, we die".
The an ocean conservationist group dedicated to protecting marine wildlife says "if the oceans die, we die". Picture: Sea Shepherd

One person wrote: "By the heavens, Shepherd, this is a horribly frightening pic. The reality is even worse, I know but still, that pic is a massive kick in the guts."

Another said: "Such a disturbing image!"

Although the images are computer generated, some people believe these disturbing reminders could desensitise people to marine life suffering and therefore make them care less as a result.

However the company believes that drastic times call for drastic measures.

The disturbing images have been met with mixed reviews
The disturbing images have been met with mixed reviews. Picture: Sea Shepherd

Researchers estimate that a whopping eight million tons of plastic pollute the oceans every single year, with two-thirds of the world’s fish stocks suffering from the crisis.

Sea Shepherd founder and president Paul Watson said: “Scientists warn that in 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish in the sea. Sea Shepherd is committed to preventing this from happening – because if the oceans die, we die.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teenager arrested over fatal stabbing of Jodie Chesney

UK & World

Thomas Cook to close 21 stores across UK

UK & World

Weapons found on PSG fan coach ahead of Women's Champions League tie

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Nestlé AXES Tooty Frooties as Rowntree's gets an overhaul

Nestlé AXES Tooty Frooties after almost 60 years

Food & Health

Peter has since adopted a more subtle hairstyle

Peter Andre looks like Edward Scissorhands in vintage 90s throwback

Celebrities

Renters rights

Property renters can now SUE their landlords over damp and mould

Lifestyle

Love Island's Alex Miller

Love Island star Alex Miller reveals he considered suicide following reality TV fame

TV & Movies

Stacey uprooted her life to move to Tom's reptile farm to be with him

Indignant couple with 32 year age gap hit back after he's mistaken for her GRANDAD

Lifestyle

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s black roll neck and checked jumpsuit

Celebrities