Shocking plastic pollution advert divides public with graphic content

Sea Shepherd's latest campaign sees seals and turtles being suffocated by single-use plastic. Picture: Sea Shepherd

The hard-hitting images are branded with the organisation's latest powerful slogan that says: “The plastic you use once, tortures the oceans forever”

The public are divided over a shocking new advertising campaign that shows the devastating impact single-use plastic is having on our oceans.

Sea Shepherd, a conservationist group dedicated to protecting marine wildlife, launched the series of posters featuring graphic images of seals and turtles being suffocated and strangled by plastic bags to shock the public into action.

But the heavy and hard-hitting reminder of plastic pollution, which uses the powerful slogan, “The plastic you use once, tortures the oceans forever,” has been met with a mixed reaction online.

The an ocean conservationist group dedicated to protecting marine wildlife says "if the oceans die, we die". Picture: Sea Shepherd

One person wrote: "By the heavens, Shepherd, this is a horribly frightening pic. The reality is even worse, I know but still, that pic is a massive kick in the guts."

Another said: "Such a disturbing image!"

Although the images are computer generated, some people believe these disturbing reminders could desensitise people to marine life suffering and therefore make them care less as a result.

However the company believes that drastic times call for drastic measures.

The disturbing images have been met with mixed reviews. Picture: Sea Shepherd

Researchers estimate that a whopping eight million tons of plastic pollute the oceans every single year, with two-thirds of the world’s fish stocks suffering from the crisis.

Sea Shepherd founder and president Paul Watson said: “Scientists warn that in 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish in the sea. Sea Shepherd is committed to preventing this from happening – because if the oceans die, we die.”