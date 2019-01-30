Snow warning: Brits urged to stock up on food ahead of severe weather

Transport networks anticipated to have delays and cancellations during the snow. Picture: PA

The Met Office have issued Yellow Warnings for the upcoming wintry showers of snow and ice expected up and down the UK.

Many across Britain will have woken up with a dusting of snow in their gardens this morning, but with weather warnings still in place from the Met Office things are potentially about to get worse.

The public are being urged to make necessary arrangements should they be snowed in as the country's travel networks prepare for chaos.

Snow has most affected areas of Scotland and the North West. Picture: PA

Liverpool and Manchester Airports have already closed their runways amidst snowy conditions rendering the North West airport unsafe for planes to take off.

Public Health England have also issued cold weather warnings asking those to look out for most vulnerable members of the community whilst the temperatures drop.

In a notice posted on their website Public Health Consultant Dr Emer O'Connell said:

"With continued cold weather forecast, now is the time to prepare and look out for those most at risk of falling ill.

"If you can, check on family, friends and neighbours who are older, have heart and lung conditions or young children as all these groups are particularly vulnerable to the effects of cold."

More snow is expected to come later in the week. Picture: PA

Those who live in rural areas - particularly in Scotland and the North West - are also at risk during snowy conditions particularly if roads haven't been gritted.

People are urged to stock up when they can in case the icy weather restricts access in and out of rural locations.

