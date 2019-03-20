Supermoon 2019: How to see spring equinox Worm Moon tonight in the UK

20 March 2019, 15:55

Supermoon in Turkey's Kayseri
Supermoon will light up UK skies tonight . Picture: Getty

The moon will be at it's closest point to Earth will appear bigger and brighter in the sky until Friday.

The third and final super moon of 2019 will light up the UK skies tonight and is set to offer up the biggest view of the celestial satellite for nearly a year.

Granted the skies are clear, people across the UK will be able to see the super moon in the skies on Wednesday 20th March 2019.

full moon
On Wednesday 20 March the full moon will be at its closest point to Earth. Picture: Getty

When is the Super moon 2019?

On Wednesday 20 March the full moon will be at its closest point to Earth.

The exact time that the moon passes closest to Earth is 01.43 GMT on Thursday morning.

Tonight's moon is also known as the Worm moon, which relates to the Native American observation that worms begin to appear in the beginning of spring as the ground begins to thaw.

The next supermoon won’t take place until 9 February 2020 but there will also be four super moons to know it will be the first of four that year.

What is Spring Equinox?

The occurring of Spring Equinox is when the East's equator is closest to the sun, meaning the length of night and day is exactly the same in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

