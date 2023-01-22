Beyonce performs in first concert since 2018 for luxury hotel launch in Dubai

22 January 2023, 02:35 | Updated: 22 January 2023, 04:33

Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first performance since 2018 at a private hotel launch event in Dubai - and was joined by her daughter Blue Ivy at one point for a duet.

The 41-year-old US star put on a 90-minute set for the concert at the unveiling of Atlantis The Royal, billed as the world's most ultra-luxury resort.

Beyonce emerged in front of a 1,500-strong crowd in a yellow sequinned gown with a sculptural feathered cape, opening with her cover of Etta James's At Last.

She also sang some of her biggest hits including Crazy In Love, Naughty Girl, Halo and XO, culminating with a rendition of Drink In Love as fireworks lit up the sky.

Eleven-year-old Blue Ivy gave the audience a surprise when she joined her superstar mother for a duet on stage on Brown Skin Girl from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.

Members of the crowd were told to put their phones in pouches and were reportedly reprimanded by security if they were spotted taking photos.

The headline concert leaned heavily on songs rarely or never before performed live, with the singer opting not to debut any tracks from her latest album Renaissance, which is nominated for two Grammys.

Addressing the excited audience, Beyonce said: "There's a Utopia of people from all over the world on this stage and we are so honoured to be here to celebrate this night with you.

"My parents are here tonight to celebrate - my mother and my father. My beautiful children are here to see me perform and my beautiful husband."

The Destiny's Child star later changed into a red and gold bejewelled bodysuit with a voluminous train before completing a third costume change with a red corseted minidress with matching stockings and gloves.

She was reported to have been paid $24m (£19.4m) for the exclusive concert, attended by celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Ronan Keating, Rochelle and Marvin Humes and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

"We've given her creative control. This is her art - we want her to express her art in her way," managing director Tim Kelly said.

"I can't express to you enough the level of professionalism and discipline with the rehearsals.

"From the moment she arrived last week, she was on the stage, rehearsing and performing, and she's developing and curating a performance.

"She's not taking a show out of the box because she doesn't have a show in the box. You're going to get the full-throttle Beyonce."

Mr Kelly added it "took a long time" to secure the global pop star for the launch, but said it "came together rather quickly".

He said: "It's a circumstance of where she chooses what she wants to do. We're honoured, we're proud and for her to be here to do this in Dubai on this night, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"We have always expressed that this is an iconic building, and then to have the most iconic performer on the planet available today, someone who hasn't been seen in public performing in over four years, it's really a night of icons."

Beyonce has not headlined a live show in more than four years, the last being the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, in December 2018.

(c) Sky News 2023: Beyonce performs in first concert since 2018 for luxury hotel launch in Dubai

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Shapps launches crackdown on energy firms forcing financially stretched households to switch to prepayment meters

UK & World

Joe Biden: White House says six more classified documents found in search of US president's home

UK & World

Canada to repatriate British-born 'Jihadi Jack' along with 22 others held in Syria

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Hairdresser Emily Pytel shared her four customer 'icks' online.

Hairdresser reveals the four things she can't stand clients doing

Lifestyle

The show will see mums and dads in their 40s and 50s trying to find love.

Love Island spin-off wants 'vibrant single parents' for new dating show

TV & Movies

Deal or No Deal is reportedly set to make a return to our screens after seven years away.

Deal or No Deal to make huge TV comeback with a brand new host

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has revealed her kids are ill

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares 'awful' update as seven children struck by bug

Celebrities

The pregnant TV star has been suspiciously quiet on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon fans convinced she's in labour as she 'goes quiet'

Celebrities

Sainsbury's has some big changes coming to their supermarkets

Sainsbury's set to lose 237 in-store pharmacies in huge change

Zara is a Love Island bombshell

Inside Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown's famous past

TV & Movies

Olivia Hawkins has previously starred in EastEnders

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins makes unexpected EastEnders appearance while in villa

TV & Movies

Chloe Madeley had to rush her baby to hospital

Chloe Madeley 'extremely worried' as baby daughter rushed to hospital twice in a week

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Kai Fagan

Love Island Kai Fagan: Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fans think they know her baby's gender

Stacey Solomon fans 'work out' baby's gender after spotting 'clue' in latest photo

Celebrities

Will Young is in the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island farmer Will Young? Age, career and famous TikTok revealed

TV & Movies

Tom Clare has joined the Love Island 2023 line up

Who is Love Island bombshell Tom Clare? Football team, height and famous sister revealed

TV & Movies

Mark Wright broke down in tears on This Morning

Mark Wright breaks down in tears as he recalls moment he battled to save man’s life

TV & Movies

Katie Price has opened up about her son Harvey

Katie Price hits back at trolls as she reveals son Harvey has a girlfriend

Celebrities