Loose Women's Denise Welch says ISIS schoolgirl's baby should be taken away

Denise Welch says it's not safe for the baby to be raised by it's mother . Picture: Getty

Shamima Begum left Britain for Syria at 15-years-old to support the terrorist group, but now wants to return to the UK despite admitting she has no regrets.

Denise Welch says Shamima Begum should not be allowed to keep her newborn baby should she return to the UK.

The Loose Women panelist waged in on the debate when she suggested the 'safest' option would be for the 19-year-old's baby to be removed and given to another family.

She was heavily pregnant and living in a refugee camp when she revealed she wanted to leave Syria, and hopes her newborn son will be 'looked after' if she comes home.

However, Denise argued: "I do believe the baby should be taken from her and I believe the baby should be placed with a family that has nothing to do with that family."

The former Coronation Street actress also pointed to the fact Begum had 'no regrets' and was still in love with her Jihadi husband.

The news comes after Danny Dyer sparked controversy after claiming the ISIS schoolgirl should be allowed back into the UK so she could 'explain' her actions.

"[She had] no guidance, clearly. Because if you think about it, what on earth? How has it got into her head that going to Syria at 15 years of age is the answer? What is that about? Who is there to guide her, talk to her? Why is she so lost within her soul that she thinks that’s the answer to go to Syria?" Dyer told Good Morning Britain.

The 41-year-old actor added: “I don’t understand what’s going on there. And now she wants to come back, so what do we do? Yes I do [think she should come back]. Because, I feel she needs a chance maybe to explain what was going on. Maybe we can understand a little bit more about how they got to her and how she felt that it was the right move to jump on a plane and leave this country at 15 years of age. She’s still a young girl. Look at the people around her, who was looking after her? Maybe we can learn from it. I don’t know.”