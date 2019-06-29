Iconic and powerful: MPs and grime stars praise Stormzy's Glastonbury set

Stormzy's history making headline set at Glastonbury has attracted praise from his fellow stars and politicians alike.

The 25-year-old grime star is the first British black male to headline Glastonbury and the second youngest person ever to play the slot.

Nik Fisher, 28, from east London, said: "It was insane. It was out of this world. He did so well. The vibe and energy was incredible so we're really happy about it. We saw him two years ago as well, it was definitely a level up from that. It was unbelievable."

Jordain Edwards, 23, from south London, said: "I've seen him about five or six times before. I think the first time I saw him was eight years ago when I was about 16 or 17. So to see him now on the Pyramid Stage was insane.

"It's a moment for the whole community, the whole culture, it's crazy."

Across Twitter, fans called him a king, a hero, and a national treasure.

One said the set was a moment to be remembered in Black British history.

And Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "The performance was political, iconic and the ballet was beautifully powerful. It won't just go down in Glastonbury history - it'll go down in our country's cultural history."

Labour MP for Tottenham, David Lammy, praised Stormzy for sampling a speech he had given about black men and the justice system.

He tweeted: "@stormzy using his headline spot at #glastonburyfestival2019 to speak out about the injustice of young black kids being criminalised in a biased and disproportionate justice system. Humbled and inspired that he sampled my speech. Salute #Merky."

Writing on his Instagram story, Canadian rapper Drake said: "@Stormzy headlining Glastonbury and that. Madness congrats."

Stormzy's girlfriend, the TV presenter Maya Jama, tweeted: "ICONICCCCCCCC."

Ghetts tweeted: "God bless Stormzy and long live the culture the ones before and the ones after this is a moment for everyone who laid a brick to help build our house."

Tottenham-born rapper Wretch 32 tweeted: "Champions league the league of champions."

Hip-hop star Konan, also from the London grime scene, said: "This crazy man the feeling I have in my chest right now watching this I have to watch this again."

Ed Sheeran shared a picture of the rapper, real name Michael Omari, on stage, and wrote: "First black British solo artist to headline Glastonbury, second youngest to ever headline, and just an inspiration to so many.

"This is just the start, congrats big Mike, looking forward to see you do more achievements like this."

