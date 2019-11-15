Jean Fergusson: Last Of The Summer Wine star dies at 74

Last of the Summer Wine actress Jean Fergusson has died aged 74.

The television and theatre star, born in Yorkshire, was best known for playing the opinionated Marina in the British comedy from 1985 until it was discontinued in 2010.

She died at home in the early hours of Thursday, a statement from her agents, Scott Marshall Partners, said.

It read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of actress Jean Fergusson, known to millions as flirtatious Marina in the long-running BBC comedy Last of the Summer Wine.

"Born in Wakefield on 30th December 1944, she was a proud Yorkshirewoman who never forgot her roots.

"Her career spanned more than 50 years and started in repertory playing a variety of roles.

"Jean was a much-loved and respected actress, a brilliant comedienne, raconteur and the life and soul of any gathering.

"She will be much missed by her many friends and colleagues."

Fergusson was also known for her role as Dorothy Hoyle in ITV's Coronation Street.

In theatre, she was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award in 1998 for her portrayal of the comedian Hylda Baker in the show, She Knows You Know! - which she also wrote.

She was also part of the cast of the touring play, Seven Deadly Sins Four Deadly Sinners.

Celebrities paid tribute to the actress on social media.

'Allo 'Allo! actress Vicki Michelle tweeted: "Shocked & saddened to hear Jean Fergusson has passed Lovely lady, fabulous actress.

"Saw her Sunday at #SuPollard's birthday, said she wasn't feeling well. @benstockbiz and I planned to take her out next week. Can't believe she's gone."

Welsh actor Nigel Ellacott wrote: "So very sad to hear that Jean Fergusson has passed. I've known Jean since I was fifteen from her Swansea Rep days - a wonderful actress, a glorious lady and a friend who will be sadly missed."

Friend and actor Ben Stock added: "Like many friends, I'm so sad at the passing of dear Jean Fergusson. Always the first to book tickets, she was such a supportive friend.

"I will miss her and the fabulous lunches at The Grove."

Fergusson is survived by her sister, brother-in-law and two nephews.

(c) Sky News 2019: Jean Fergusson: Last Of The Summer Wine star dies at 74