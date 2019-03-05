John Legend condemns Michael Jackson after 'disgusting' Leaving Neverland Documentary

Michael Jackson and John Legend. Picture: Getty

John Legend says he has no reason not to believe victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

John Legend has given his thoughts on Michael Jackson after watching the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary that aired on HBO on Tuesday night.

The two-part documentary, which is set to air on Channel 4 in the UK on Wednesday night, details the alleged sexual abuse by Michel Jackson of two childhood stars James Safechuck and Wade Robson.

In an interview with The Cruz Show on Power 106 in Los Angeles, John said he and wife Chrissy Tiegen were left heartbroken by the documentary's chilling claims.

"We watched the first half yes, it as hard to watch bro," he told host J Cruz.

John legend say the documentary was 'digusting'. Picture: Getty

The 'Preach' singer added: "I don't see any reason not to believe them honestly, I don't see any reason not to. I mean, it was disgusting."

Asked if he thought the new Michael Jackson allegations signalled a downfall for RnB in the wake of R.Kelly, who was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse last month, John mused: "I don't think this has anything to do with RnB I think we just have to keep making great art and be the best artist we can be."

John Legend's comments come after Oprah said it was 'time to say goodbye to Michael Jackson' following an interview with his two victims.

On Oprah magazine's Instagram page a post read: "It’s time to say goodbye to Michael Jackson—one last time. Up until a few days ago, OprahMag.com’s digital director @ariannagab was a Michael Jackson defender and had go-to lines about separating the artist from the man or how there was never any real proof that he abused children. But then @oprah and #LeavingNeverland finally convinced her to let go of the King of Pop.”

The post continued, “Her Aha-moment: Leaving Neverland is much bigger than Michael Jackson. It’s bigger than Michael Jackson’s fans, bigger than defending the soundtrack to your childhood. Instead, it is about the millions of people in this world who never got to have a childhood because of the sexual abuse they experienced before their young brains were even developed enough to know what was occurring.”

The Jackson family have furiously denied the allegations surrounding their brother who was found not guilty during a child sexual abuse trail in 2005.