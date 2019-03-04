Keith Flint cause of death: How did The Prodigy star die? Singer dead at 49 after suicide

The Prodigy Perform At The O2 Apollo Manchester. Picture: Getty

How did Keith Flint die? When did he die? Everything you need to know as The Prodigy star

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint has dies aged 49, after he was found dead in home.

The 'Firestarter' hitmaker, who was famed for his mohawk haircut, was found unconscious at his property in Essex.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Keith Flint cause of death: How did he die?

An Essex Police spokesman told The Sun: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed."The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

East of England ambulance service also say they were called to the scene where a man was found unconscious, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Who was Keith Flint?

Keith Flint was the lead singer of The Prodigy, a group whom found fame in the underground rave scene in the 1990s.

They went onto become one of the UK's biggest bands.

They got to the No1 spot in the UK singles chart with their famous song Firestarter and again with Breathe in 1996.Prodigy also has six No1 albums.