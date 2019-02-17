Love Island’s Malin Andersson rushed to hospital just days after baby’s funeral

The Asian Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The reality star, whose daughter sadly died last month, suffers mystery illness and asks ‘when will it end?’

Love Island’s Malin Andersson has been hospitalised with a mystery illness days after her baby’s funeral.

The 26-year-old shared a photo of herself with a drip in her arm just weeks after her premature daughter Consy Gloria tragically died.

‘Back in hospital but for me this time. What a great life I live,’ she wrote on Instagram.

She added: ‘Greatest year ever. Not. When will it end?’

The reality star also posted the picture on Twitter, this time captioning it: "Back in hospital but for me this time.

"What a great life I live", along with a crying emoji.

The 26-year-old is back in hospital after the death of her baby daughter. Picture: Instagram

Malin and boyfriend Tom Kemp sadly lost daughter Consy at just four weeks old. She was born prematurely and cared for at London's Great Ormond Street hospital but suffered complications that heartbreakingly led to her death.

Sharing the news at the time, Malin wrote: "Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.

"I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19."

Less than a month later, on Valentine’s Day, Malin revealed to fans that she and Tom were struggling to cope and described them as being “complete messes” in the wake of the tragedy.

The couple had buried their baby daughter in a private ceremony the previous week.

The tragedy follows the death of Malin’s mother, who passed away from breast cancer in November 2017.