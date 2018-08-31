Nanna who claimed Benidorm holiday was ‘ruined by Spaniards’ makes tearful appearance on This Morning

By Emma Gritt

People were stunned when Freda Jackson kicked off about "rude" Spaniards holidaying at her hotel in Benidorm.

The furious pensioner who demanded a refund on her Benidorm holiday as her hotel was overrun with Spaniards has DENIED being racist.

Freda Jackson, 81, appeared on Friday’s This Morning to claim she had been “misquoted” in her comments about her disasterous two week jaunt to the Costa del Sol.

The nanna's story went viral in both the UK and Spain after she made a public plea to Thomas Cook to refund the cost of her £1,100 sunshine break as there had been too many Spaniards at her hotel - and questioned why the Spanish didn't holiday elsewhere.

She tearfully explained to Eamonn Holmes that her words had been taken out of context, and she was deeply upset by the backlash her story had received.

Freda explained how Thomas Cook had since increased their goodwill gesture and that she had accepted it, adding that she wasn't a moaner she is disabled - and had just had a knee op.

Freda wept as she told Eamonn and Ruth that she wasn't racist (Image: ITV)

However, not everyone watching at home were sympathetic to her situation.

One tweeted: “I’m sorry she was lucky enough to afford a holiday and healthy enough to go on it. Some people are not that fortunate.”

Another said: “Benidorm Gran is a joke - how can she blame Thomas Cook - She has a responsibility too.”

Some people urged folks to have compassion for the elderly lady.

#ThisMorning please leave Freda alone, my Mum is 80 & finds everyday things & the attitudes of people difficult to understand one day we will all find out how confused & vulnerable you become in your older years help her, don’t hate her. — Tabitha (@ingham_tabitha) August 31, 2018

One posted: “#ThisMorning please leave Freda alone, my Mum is 80 & finds everyday things & the attitudes of people difficult to understand one day we will all find out how confused & vulnerable you become in your older years help her, don’t hate her.”

Another said: “This woman on #ThisMorning is ‘Spanish people ruined my holiday’…how dare those Spaniards be in their own country! I'm torn between being thinking 'Get a grip woman' and loving her because of her extremely broad Northern accent! It's like having a convo with your granny!”

@itvthismorning - Benidorm Gran is a joke - how can she blame Thomas Cook - She has a responsibility too #ThisMorning — Philip Franks (@Philip06) August 31, 2018

Despite Freda’s upset, Eamonn was able to put a smile on her face.

As well as giving her a cuddle, he told her that he was surprising her with a trip to London to watch a band, as a way of making up for the lack of British tribute acts at her Benidorm hotel.

Freda’s eyes lit up as she asked if she was going to be watching Bon Jovi.... sadly for her, she’s off to see Barry Manilow .