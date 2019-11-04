Strictly Come Dancing praised for first ever same-sex dance

4 November 2019, 07:50 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 09:09

Strictly Come Dancing fans have praised the show for featuring its first individual same-sex dance, with some viewers saying they were moved to tears at the "beautiful" performance.

Johannes Radebe and fellow Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima made history as they danced to Emeli Sande's Shine on the BBC show, which has been running for 15 years.

It comes after ITV show Dancing On Ice made the decision to have a same-sex pairing - singer Ian "H" Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers - in its 2020 series.

Following the Strictly dance on Sunday evening, fans were quick to commend the show on social media, with one fan saying their "heart bursted".

"Hugely well done #StrictlyComeDancing @bbcstrictly for having as part of this a same sex couple dance it's 2019 it needed to happen," one viewer posted.

"It was utterly brill! And break all the rules or love who you choose, Just make sure it's love that lights your fire!"

Another said: "My heart just bursted watching @GrazianoDiPrima and @jojo_radebe dancing, let me cry a thousand tears."

Another fan said they were "so emotional" watching the routine, adding: "What a breakthrough championed by #StrictlyComeDancing."

One tweet said: "Well done Strictly for having same sex dancers dancing together..beautiful. Don't let it be a one off."

Seeing two men dancing on Strictly was "utterly beautiful", said one fan, while another Twitter user posted: "Watching two male dancers dance together on #StrictlyComeDancing for the first time has made both me and my 9 year old daughter cry tears of joy."

In an interview with Hello magazine, Radebe said he had "never felt so liberated".

"For the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am. That says so much about the people of this country.

:: Listen to the Backstage podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

"To be able to dance with a friend I respect and adore is joyous. There's bromance galore between us, but there were no male and female roles, just free movement. It was beautiful, classy and elegant."

Meanwhile, Viscountess Emma Weymouth became the sixth celebrity to leave the show, along with her partner Aljaz Skorjanec, with the pair losing out in the dance-off to BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell and his partner Katya Jones.

(c) Sky News 2019: Strictly Come Dancing praised for first ever same-sex dance

