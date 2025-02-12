Snow Moon 2025: Date and time in UK, what it means and name explained

The Snow Moon will light up the skies in February
The Snow Moon will light up the skies in February. Picture: Getty
Why is it called the Snow Moon? And when will it be visible in the UK? Here's everything you need to know about this month's full Moon.

A Snow Moon will light up the skies across the UK this month as February's full moon falls upon us.

Titled the Snow Moon, astrologers across the country will be able to look up at the sky this week and see a brilliant view of the orb if the weather permits.

Each month, the full moon holds a different title, reflecting the time of year. For example, the Worm Moon and Pink Moon are due in March and April. These names are often derived from Native Americans.

But with the official Snow Moon here for us all to enjoy in February, here's everything you need to know from why it's called that to the exact date and time it's best to see it light up the night.

The Snow Moon is a name given to the Full Moon in February
The Snow Moon is a name given to the Full Moon in February. Picture: Alamy

What is a Snow Moon?

A Snow Moon is the name given for the full Moon in February and reflects the time of year.

There are 12 Full Moons in 2025, occurring when the Moon and the Sun are opposite sides of the Earth, creating an alignment also known as a 'syzygy'.

When is the Snow Moon 2025?

The Snow Moon of 2025 will rise in the sky on Wednesday, February 12 and be visible throughout the night into the morning of Thursday, February 13.

In London, the full Moon is set to rise at 5.03pm on Wednesday and set at 7.53am on Thursday, however, these times will change depending on where you are in the UK.

How to see the Snow Moon 2025

To see the Snow Moon, all you need to do is look outside and up at the sky after dusk, however, how clearly you'll be able to see the full Moon depends on the weather in your area; if it's cloudy or rainy, this may mean your view isn't as impressive.

If you're looking for a really clear view of the Snow Moon, you should go somewhere with as little light pollution as possible, avoiding big cities.

The name Snow Moon for the February Full Moon comes from Native American culture
The name Snow Moon for the February Full Moon comes from Native American culture. Picture: Getty

Why is it called a Snow Moon?

The name Snow Moon for the February full Moon comes from Native American culture, as do the other names of the rest of the year's Full Moons (Strawberry Moon, Hunter Moon, Worm Moon).

The names were given to each of these Full Moons to reference the seasons and time of year, often reflecting farming and agricultural signals. Therefore, the Snow Moon would reference the cold weather and snowfall traditionally found at this time of year.

What does the Snow Moon mean?

Full Moons in general can hold a lot of spiritual meaning for many people, and it is said to be a time of illumination, clarity and emotional intensity.

The Snow Moon in particular, however, is said to be "a radiant and transformative moment, calling us to embrace our inner fire and authenticity", according to astrologist and spiritual counsellor Letao Wang.

When is the next Full Moon?

These are the full Moons of 2025 and their names:

  • 13 January - Wolf Moon
  • 12 February - Snow Moon
  • 14 March - Worm Moon
  • 13 April - Pink Moon
  • 12 May -Flower Moon
  • 11 June - Strawberry Moon
  • 10 July - Buck Moon
  • 9 August - Sturgeon Moon
  • 7 September - Corn/Harvest Moon
  • 7 October - Hunter's Moon
  • 5 November - Beaver Moon
  • 4 December - Cold Moon

