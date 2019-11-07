Andre Gomes could play for Everton again this season, says Marco Silva

Andre Gomes may be able to play again this season following his horrific injury against Tottenham, Everton manager Marco Silva says.

Gomes suffered a fractured dislocation to his right ankle against Spurs on Sunday and underwent successful surgery on Monday.

Silva is not prepared to put a date on Gomes' return to action, but has not ruled out the Spaniard featuring again before the end of the season.

Silva said: "It is not easy for us to give a sure date about when he will return.

"What is in our mind and the feedback I had from our medical staff is that possibly we will see Andre playing again this season.

"After the surgery and all the exams they did, everything went really well.

"We hope we can see Andre playing again this season.

"We are not 100 per cent sure but we have good possibilities to do that.

"Last Tuesday, before he went home, he was here with us at Finch Farm (Everton's training ground).

"It was good for our group to spend some minutes with him and for him to feel that support as well."

Heung-Min Son's tackle inadvertently led to the Gomes injury - and the Tottenham man has revealed that he had messaged Gomes to express his sorrow.

Silva said: "I think [Gomes] received a text message from Son.

"Of course the toughest moment was for Andre, but for the two players who were involved, first Son and after [Serge] Aurier, it was tough as well.

"But now it is most important for us to give all the support Andre needs in this moment."

Son was sent off for his tackle because it was deemed serious foul play but Tottenham appealed the decision and it was overturned by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

Asked if he agreed - with the decision to appeal and the verdict - Silva said: "I am not the right person, I am here to respect all the decisions.

"I don't really want to comment on that.

"It was a strong tackle.

"I was the first one after the match to say, Son does not want to do any bad intention.

"After, it is for the referee to decide."

