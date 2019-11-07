Andre Gomes could play for Everton again this season, says Marco Silva

7 November 2019, 13:31 | Updated: 7 November 2019, 16:24

Andre Gomes may be able to play again this season following his horrific injury against Tottenham, Everton manager Marco Silva says.

Gomes suffered a fractured dislocation to his right ankle against Spurs on Sunday and underwent successful surgery on Monday.

Silva is not prepared to put a date on Gomes' return to action, but has not ruled out the Spaniard featuring again before the end of the season.

Silva said: "It is not easy for us to give a sure date about when he will return.

"What is in our mind and the feedback I had from our medical staff is that possibly we will see Andre playing again this season.

"After the surgery and all the exams they did, everything went really well.

"We hope we can see Andre playing again this season.

"We are not 100 per cent sure but we have good possibilities to do that.

"Last Tuesday, before he went home, he was here with us at Finch Farm (Everton's training ground).

"It was good for our group to spend some minutes with him and for him to feel that support as well."

Heung-Min Son's tackle inadvertently led to the Gomes injury - and the Tottenham man has revealed that he had messaged Gomes to express his sorrow.

Silva said: "I think [Gomes] received a text message from Son.

"Of course the toughest moment was for Andre, but for the two players who were involved, first Son and after [Serge] Aurier, it was tough as well.

"But now it is most important for us to give all the support Andre needs in this moment."

Son was sent off for his tackle because it was deemed serious foul play but Tottenham appealed the decision and it was overturned by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

Asked if he agreed - with the decision to appeal and the verdict - Silva said: "I am not the right person, I am here to respect all the decisions.

"I don't really want to comment on that.

"It was a strong tackle.

"I was the first one after the match to say, Son does not want to do any bad intention.

"After, it is for the referee to decide."

(c) Sky Sports 2019: Andre Gomes could play for Everton again this season, says Marco Silva

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bolivia: Mayor dragged through streets and has hair cut off during protests

UK & World

UK weather: Midlands and Yorkshire see half a month's rain in one day

UK & World

Jonny Bairstow set for England return in fourth T20I in New Zealand

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Helen Mirren has spoken out about the comparisons between her and Keanu Reeves' new girlfriend

Helen Mirren says she's 'flattered' by comparison to Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Celebrities

The Regent Street lights will be lit up soon

The Script, Maisie Peters and more confirmed for Regent Street’s “The Spirit of Christmas” light switch-on event

Christmas

A countdown of the best moments from This Morning 2019

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 10 best This Morning moments of 2019

This Morning

The pair have been open about their marriage struggles

Jeff Brazier reveals wife Kate Dwyer had 'change of heart' about having children after marrying

Celebrities

Strictly Come Dancing the Christmas special is back

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special: When is it on, which celebrities are taking part and can I be in the audience?

Strictly Come Dancing

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann says she 'has her guard up' when it comes to introducing boyfriends to baby Sunday

Celebrities