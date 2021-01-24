Four players and president of Brazilian club Palmas killed in plane crash

Four players and the president of Brazilian club Palmas died in a plane crash in the northern state of Tocantins on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the plane suddenly plunged to the ground at the end of the runway while on take-off, the club reported in a statement.

The victims were identified as president Lucas Meira and players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, as well as the pilot. There were no survivors.

The players were on their way to Goiania, in the central region of the country, to play a match against Vila Nova.

Palmas Futebol e Regatas was founded in 1997 and plays in Brazil's fourth division.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The statement did not identify the type of plane.

(c) Sky Sports 2021: Four players and president of Brazilian club Palmas killed in plane crash