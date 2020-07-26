Manchester United and Chelsea into Champions League as Bournemouth and Watford relegated on dramatic final day

Manchester United and Chelsea booked their spots in next season's Champions League but it was relegation for Bournemouth and Watford, despite valiant efforts on the final day.

United needed just a point at Leicester to secure a top-four finish but Bruno Fernandes' cool penalty and Jesse Lingard's late goal helped them to a 2-0 win to grab third place in the Premier League table, level on 66 points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who beat Wolves with two quickfire first-half injury-time goals.

Fifth-placed Leicester, who had been in the top four for the majority of the season, will go into the Europa League group stages along with Tottenham after their point at Crystal Palace was enough to edge Wolves into seventh on goal difference.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will now have to wait until the FA Cup final to see whether they will be in Europe - an Arsenal win would see the Gunners take the second qualifying-round place.

But it was misery at the other end of the table, with Bournemouth's brilliant and brave 3-1 win at Everton not enough to lift them out of the drop zone because of Aston Villa's nervy point at West Ham.

Watford - who sacked Nigel Pearson two games ago - also fall into the Championship, finishing second-bottom and, like Bournemouth, just a point from safety, after going down 3-2 at Arsenal.

