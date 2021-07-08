Heartwarming moment England's Mason Mount gives ecstatic girl his football shirt

By Alice Dear

Mason Mount gave the young girl his shirt after England beat Denmark in the Euro semi-finals last night.

England are through to the finals of the Euros after beating Denmark 2-1 in last night's semi-finals.

The atmosphere across England was electric last night, but nowhere more than Wembley Stadium where proud fans cheered on the likes of Kane, Sterling and Pickford.

And one little girl in the crowd got more than she bargained for when the game ended and Mason Mount gave her his football shirt from the game.

In footage captured by another fan in the stands, Mount can be seen making his way into the crowd and handing the girl his shirt – and her face says it all.

The young girl couldn't believe what had happened as she celebrated with her dad. Picture: Twitter/@remmiewilliams

The girl, who was wearing her own England shirt at the time, broke down in tears of joy as she held the shirt close, hugging her father in celebration.

Mount can be seen in the footage looking back at the girl's sweet reaction, grinning to himself.

People have viewed the video online millions of times, with comments coming in from England fans.

The little girl screamed as Mount handed her his football shirt shortly after winning to Denmark. Picture: Twitter/@remmiewilliams

One person wrote on the video: "What makes this even better is that Mount looks back at the girl and sees what means to her. He didn't have to do that at all but he got to see in that brief moment what a difference he made."

Another commented: "That’s amazing. He’s made that girls day and euros. She will never forget that moment."

A third shared: "Everything you need to know about Mount and this team. A new generation that’s reconnected the England team with its fans."

Mason Mount made his way into the crowd shortly after England won the semi-finals 2-1 to Denmark. Picture: Getty

England will now go on to play Italy in the Euros 2020 final after winning against Denmark 2-1.

The match was a tense one last night, especially for England fans after Mikkel Damsgaard's free-kick left them trailing in the first half.

However, it was Raheem Sterling that bought the score to 1-1 after his attack on the goal caused Simon Kjaer to score an own goal.

In the extra time, Harry Kane sealed England's destiny in the tournament when he scored with the rebound from his failed penalty kick.

Italy versus England will take place at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, with kick off at 8:00PM. Coverage starts on ITV at 6:30PM.