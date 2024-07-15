When do the Olympics start and how long are they on for?

The Olympics are set to kick off later this month. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

What is the start date of the Olympics 2024 and when do they finish? Here is everything you need to know about the Paris Games.

After a whirlwind Wimbledon and exciting Euros, the next sporting event on our calendar are the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It's now time for us to cheer on Team GB which features athletes such as diving great Tom Daley, swimming superstar Adam Peaty, equestrian ace Charlotte Dujardin, gymnastics legend Max Whitlock and skateboarding favourite Sky Brown.

With even more sports being added this year (we looking forward to Breaking making it's debut!), many of us can't wait for the summer of sport to continue. Now as July enters it's second half, the countdown is on to the beginning of the Games.

When are the Olympics starting and how long are they on for? Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Games.

The Olympics 2024 will be held in Paris. Picture: Getty

When do the Olympics start?

The Olympic Games are set to officially start on the 26th of July, with the Opening Ceremony marking the beginning on the contest. However in the days prior there are some sporting events which will get underway before the Opening Ceremony.

On Wednesday the 24th of July the football group stages and rugby sevens pool rounds will take place, while Thursday the 25th of July will see archery, football, handball and rugby seven games commence.

Things then kick-off immediately on Saturday the 27th of July with a number of sports including artistic gymnastics, basketball, boxing, swimming, tennis and volleyball on the agenda.

Adam Peaty will be hoping to win gold again in Paris. Picture: Getty

How long are the Olympics on for?

The 2024 Olympics are set to last 16 days, with the final day of sport being Sunday the 11th of August. During those last few hours of sport fans will be able to watch the athletics, basketball, handball, modern pentathlon, track cycling, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting and wrestling contests.

The day will then conclude with the Closing Ceremony which will draw the Games to a close for another four years. We'll have to wait until 2028 for the Olympics to return where they will be held in Los Angeles.