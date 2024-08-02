Team GB House at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: How to visit, tickets, location and events

Team GB House at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about visiting Team GB House at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games including how to get tickets and Heart DJ sets.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have officially started and Team GB is already securing medals across the events, including Tom Daley and Noah Williams for diving, Adam Peaty for swimming and Anna Henderson for cycling.

During the Paris Olympics, the athletes head to Team GB once they’ve finished competing to see their friends and family, party and meet fans. The Pavillon D'Armenonville has been transformed into Team GB House for the length of the Games - and you can now visit it for yourself.

People can buy tickets to visit Team GB House where they can meet their favourite athletes, enjoy fine dining and dance to live music, including special DJ sets by Heart presenters Pandora Christie, Mark Wright and Toby Anstis with Club Classics.

Global are the official audio partners of Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and this week Heart presenters will be bringing the party vibes to Team GB House with exclusive DJ sets.

From tickets to location, here's everything you need to know about visiting Team GB House:

You can visit Team GB House during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: PH

Where is Team GB House in Paris?

For the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Team GB House is located in the historical Pavillon D'Armenonville.

The address is: Pavillon d’Armenonville Allée de Longchamp, 75116 Paris

You can get to the house via public transport, just head to Station Porte Maillot (Exit 3) on Metro line 1. From there, it is only a matter of minutes via foot.

At Team GB House you can meet your favourite athletes. Picture: PH

How to get tickets to visit Team GB House

You can book tickets to visit Team GB House in Paris now, choosing from three packages; Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Tickets range from £150 for the Bronze Package, £270 for the Silver Package and £435 for the Gold Package.

To see what each of these packages includes and to book your tickets, visit the website here.

Live music at Team GB House

Global are the official audio partners of Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and this week Heart presenters will be bringing the party vibes to Team GB House with exclusive DJ sets. See the schedule here:

Thursday 1st 10PM – Mark Wright

– Mark Wright Friday 2nd 10PM – Pandora

– Pandora Saturday 3rd 10PM – Toby Anstis

