What happened to Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics 2020? The reason behind why she quit

1 August 2024, 16:07

Simone Biles had a different Olympics experience in Tokyo
Simone Biles had a different Olympics experience in Tokyo. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What are the 'twisties'? A look back at Simone Biles's Tokyo Olympics experience and why she pulled out.

Simone Biles is dominating the Paris Olympics gymnastics scene as she won her first medal of the Games alongside her USA team, officially making her the most decorated gymnast in American history.

However, there were question marks above the incredible athlete's performance going to Paris after her Tokyo experience four years ago saw her pull out of competing altogether - so what happened?

Set to take on the chance to win even more medals at the 2024 Olympics, Simone had quite the different experience at the last Games but seems to be back to her best form this year, looking certain to bag plenty more medals for her collection.

So what exactly happened to Simone at the Tokyo Olympics 2020? And what are the 'twisties'? Here's what happened.

Simone Biles struggled uncharacteristically at the Olympic Games 2020
Simone Biles struggled uncharacteristically at the Olympic Games 2020. Picture: Getty

What happened to Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020?

After such a success at the Rio De Janeiro Olympics in 2016, Simone had a lot of pressure on her shoulders as spectators expected to see big things.

So everyone was concerned when they saw Simone perform during the qualification rounds where she had a few slip ups.

When it came to the vault during the team event final, the 27-year-old revealed just how much she was struggling when she only managed one and a half twists of her expected two. Leaving the area visibly shaken, she went on to pull out of the event.

Team USA still managed to bag a silver, but Simone insisted her mental health was of up most importance to her.

Her statement at the time read: "After the performance I did, I just didn't want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now.

"We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don't trust myself as much anymore. Maybe it's getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world.

"We're not just athletes. We're people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back. I didn't want to go out and do something stupid and get hurt. ​I feel like a lot of athletes speaking up has really helped.

"It's so big, it's the Olympic Games. At the end of the day we don't want to be carried out of there on a stretcher."

Simone then pulled out of all the individual competitions too except the beam final where she secured a bronze.

Simone Biles protected her mental health and pulled out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo
Simone Biles protected her mental health and pulled out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Picture: Getty

What are the "twisties"?

Following the Tokyo Olympics, Simone blamed "the twisties" for her pulling out.

Speaking about it in her recent Netflix documentary, Simone Biles Rising, she explained it's a psychological issue were a gymnast loses their awareness, particularly in the air, which could lead to life-threatening injuries.

