Raheem Sterling is my idol and England's leader, says Callum Hudson-Odoi

Raheem Sterling remains a role model for Callum Hudson-Odoi, despite being dropped for England's European Qualifier against Montenegro over a clash with team-mate Joe Gomez.

England manager Gareth Southgate will not select Sterling for Thursday's game at Wembley after the Manchester City star was involved in an altercation with Gomez at the national team's St George's Park training base on Monday - a continuation of hostility which was sparked during Liverpool's 3-1 win over City at Anfield on Sunday.

Southgate likened the row to a family disagreement and insists the group are united.

Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi, the man who could replace Sterling, does not doubt the City forward's importance to him and the rest of the squad.

"Someone like Raheem is like an idol to me. The position he plays, and what he's doing for club and country, is an amazing thing, which I will try to replicate myself," he said.

"It's an amazing feeling to have someone like him doing what he's doing and being around you every time. I want to keep learning off what he does.

"Raheem's a very nice guy, very encouraging, very positive about everything he does. When I first came in, I didn't expect him to be so nice.

"Of course, he's a nice person but when you see somebody always welcoming you, just talking to you, giving you advice on how he plays and just being around you a lot, it makes you feel so welcome in the team."

Hudson-Odoi also sees Sterling as a leader among his England team-mates, especially due to his continued efforts in the battle against racism in football.

"Definitely. He's very positive about what he does. Whenever he says something, he wants to take a stance and make sure everything is OK with it," Hudson-Odoi added.

"For someone like him, he's a big leader in the team because he's a very top player, he's in club and country playing every game, working really hard, scoring a lot of goals.

"For someone like that to have a say on racism, it is a big feeling for all of us. He is sticking up for everyone who is involved in the game. It is a great feeling to know he's going to do that."

