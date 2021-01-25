Ryan Garcia vs Manny Pacquiao? US starlet claims fight is on - 'a dream turned reality'

Ryan Garcia has claimed he will fight Manny Pacquiao next in what would be a highly unexpected fight for both.

Boxing legend Pacquiao, at 42, is 20 years older than rising starlet Garcia.

Pacquiao also holds the WBA welterweight title, two divisions higher than Garcia is currently operating, although the 22-year-old did not offer a weight division, date, or location to his claim.

"A dream turned reality," he posted to his 8.3 million Instagram followers, a major part of the recent fascination around the unbeaten contender.

"It's an honour to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao."

Garcia's potential recently exploded when he climbed off the canvas to stop the far more experienced Luke Campbell, passing his first significant test inside the ring to extend his record to 21-0.

Pacquiao has had 50 more fights - in 2008 he battered Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia's current promoter, in a major breakthrough performance.

The eight-division world champion from the Philippines was allegedly in line to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor this year, according to the Irishman.

Pacquiao had tweeted: "Good luck tonight Conor! Let's make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans."

But he then saw McGregor fall to a surprise loss to Dustin Poirier, seemingly opening the door to Garcia.

Garcia is part of a red-hot lightweight division alongside Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney - all undefeated Americans in their 20s - but earning a fight with Pacquiao would be the highest-profile move that any of them have made so far.

