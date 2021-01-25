Ryan Garcia vs Manny Pacquiao? US starlet claims fight is on - 'a dream turned reality'

25 January 2021, 08:24 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 08:43

Ryan Garcia has claimed he will fight Manny Pacquiao next in what would be a highly unexpected fight for both.

Boxing legend Pacquiao, at 42, is 20 years older than rising starlet Garcia.

Pacquiao also holds the WBA welterweight title, two divisions higher than Garcia is currently operating, although the 22-year-old did not offer a weight division, date, or location to his claim.

"A dream turned reality," he posted to his 8.3 million Instagram followers, a major part of the recent fascination around the unbeaten contender.

"It's an honour to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao."

Garcia's potential recently exploded when he climbed off the canvas to stop the far more experienced Luke Campbell, passing his first significant test inside the ring to extend his record to 21-0.

Pacquiao has had 50 more fights - in 2008 he battered Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia's current promoter, in a major breakthrough performance.

The eight-division world champion from the Philippines was allegedly in line to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor this year, according to the Irishman.

Pacquiao had tweeted: "Good luck tonight Conor! Let's make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans."

But he then saw McGregor fall to a surprise loss to Dustin Poirier, seemingly opening the door to Garcia.

Garcia is part of a red-hot lightweight division alongside Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney - all undefeated Americans in their 20s - but earning a fight with Pacquiao would be the highest-profile move that any of them have made so far.

(c) Sky Sports 2021: Ryan Garcia vs Manny Pacquiao? US starlet claims fight is on - 'a dream turned reality'

Latest News

See more Latest News

ASOS confirms 'exclusive' talks to land Arcadia's Top brands

UK & World

Ugandan court orders military and police to leave Bobi Wine's property

UK & World

A salon owner has said she will relaunch next week despite lockdown

Salon owner fined £17,000 for breaking lockdown rules 'plans to reopen next week'

Lifestyle

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby has rented her skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her plaid skirt rented from Hurr

Celebrities

Ines Bašić and Sam Ball met on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia fans spot blunder during Ines Basic and Sam Ball ‘affair’ scene

TV & Movies

Danny Dyer has congratulated his eldest daughter

Danny Dyer congratulates daughter Dani after she gives birth to baby boy

Celebrities

Temperatures drop to sub-zero today

UK weather: Met Office issues severe warnings for snow and flooding as temperatures plunge
Holly Willoughby wore a bridal dress for the second weekend of Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice Dress: Phillip Schofield's co-host stuns in Kate Halfpenny bridal gown

Dancing On Ice 2021

Faye Brookes is currently dating Joe Davies

Who is Dancing On Ice star Faye Brookes' new boyfriend Joe Davies and when did they meet?

TV & Movies