Sol Campbell arrives at Macclesfield for talks over manager's job

Sol Campbell has arrived at Sky Bet League Two side Macclesfield for talks about their managerial vacancy.

Campbell was linked with the Oxford United job before Karl Robinson was appointed in March and was also interviewed for managerial jobs at Oldham and Grimsby earlier this year.

Macclesfield, who returned to the Football League last season, are bottom of League Two and have won just two league games all season, although the second of those came in a 1-0 win over Yeovil at Moss Rose on Saturday.

The Silkmen have been without a manager since Mark Yates was sacked on October 8.

Campbell enjoyed an illustrious playing career with Tottenham, Arsenal and Portsmouth and also represented England at three World Cups, winning 73 international caps before retiring in 2012.

The 44-year-old has recently been working with the England U21 squad and their manager Aidy Boothroyd as part of the Football Association's 'In Pursuit of Progress' initiative, which offers BAME coaches experience working with England teams.

"It's hard to call it a scheme, because it's more a door-opening or an opportunity," Campbell said of 'In Pursuit of Progress' on the FA's official website.

"You shouldn't label it a scheme because football should be the winner, so talent or opportunity is what it's bringing to England and they are addressing it because it's been a long time."

The likes of Iffy Onuora, Terry Connor, Kieron Dyer and Titus Bramble have all spent time coaching across England's different age groups and Campbell believes it is a step in the right direction.

"Now, they're welcoming everybody into the fold and there's also some more players to come back who are retired or are retiring to do their courses and see what's happening," he added.

"The more [BAME] guys who qualify for their coaching badges at B, A and Pro, the better it is. The main thing is that the pathways are there and that's key and the FA are addressing that."

