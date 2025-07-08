All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore

All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Wimbledon has been attended by some of the most famous faces in the world this year - here's all the pictures from the celebrity sightings at The Championships.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wimbledon has always been very popular with the rich and famous, and every year attracts some of the biggest stars to SW19 for The Championships. If they're lucky, they'll be invited to view the tennis from the Royal Box, but brands sponsoring the event will also have celebrity guests in attendance as well - and those seats aren't bad either!

For Wimbledon 2025, we've seen the likes of David Beckham, Jessica Alba, Damian Lewis, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Rebel Wilson, Russell Crowe, Andrew Garfield and many many more attend The Championships, all dressed in their best summer attire.

And while you may not have tickets to Wimbledon this year, it is always interesting to have a look at who is attending the tennis and - of course - what they are wearing.

Here's all the pictures of celebrities attending Wimbledon 2025 - and what they wore to this year's Championships.

Jessica Alba

Actress Jessica Alba was joined with her daughter, Honor Warren, at Wimbledon 2025. The pair looked stunning in two floral summer ensembles; Jessica in a blue dress and Honor in a blue and red co-ord.

Actress Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor Warren. Picture: Getty

Dawn O'Porter and Chris O'Dowd

Husband and wife Dawn O'Porter and Chris O'Dowd were all about the colours as they attended the first day of Wimbledon 2025. Dawn wore a pink and green dress with ballet pumps, while Chris matched a pair of dark shorts with a lemon-patterned shirt and blazer.

Dawn O'Porter and Chris O'Dowd attend Wimbledon on day one of the Championships. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae Hague

Love Island star turned ultimate influencer Molly-Mae opted for a simple camel dress for her day at Wimbledon 2025. She accessorised her look with a black handbag and matching stilettos. Keeping the look smart, Molly-Mae tied her hair back in a tight bun.

Read more: Everyone in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Molly-Mae Hague was all smiles as she attended Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge opted for a white dress with black accessories for her visit to Wimbledon. The dress was a perfect choice for a day at The Championships, with it's structured cut and faint black tailoring lines adding a formal element.

Frankie Bridge was dressed in her Wimbledon whites for the Championships. Picture: Getty

Naomi Ackie

Actress Naomi Ackie went for a cute and casual look for her day at Wimbledon, teaming a black and white polka dress with a raw-hem denim jacket.

Naomi Ackie looked adorable in her casual summer ensemble. Picture: Getty

Damian Lewis

Actor Damian Lewis looked dapper in a smart cream jacket and trousers for a day at Wimbledon.

Read more: The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

Actor Damian Lewis was dressed perfectly for his outing to Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jones

Husband and wife Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jones nailed the dress code for the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Nick looked stylish and chic in cream chinos and a navy blazer, while Priyanka stunned in a simple but gorgeous white summer dress.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jones looked stunning as they attended Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh matched their Wimbledon outfits for a day watching the tennis from the Royal Box on Centre Court.

John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh enjoyed watching the tennis from the Centre Court's Royal Box. Picture: Getty

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton

The Princess of Wales' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are regular Wimbledon attendees and this year is no different. Carole wore a shirt dress with a white and camel stripe, while Michael dressed smartly in a light suit which he teamed with a blue shirt and tie.

Read more: Kate Middleton spotted blowing her parents a kiss in sweet Wimbledon moment

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, looked smart in a white blazer as she attended day eight of Wimbledon 2025. She wore the jacket over a navy and white floral dress.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture: Getty

Olivia Dean

Singer Olivia Dean looked stunning in a butter yellow AYM Studio dress for Wimbledon, teamed with a brown handbag and sunglasses.

Olivia Dean looked chic for a day at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson looked pretty in pink for Wimbledon in a dress by Temperley London, teamed with a Gucci bag and Valentino heels.

Rebel Wilson was joined by her wife at Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Joanna Lumley

Joanna Lumley looked absolutely fabulous at Wimbledon 2025 in a pair of leopard print trousers, a simple white t-shirt and a loose white shirt.

Joanna Lumley opted for leopard print for Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

David Beckham

David Beckham looked handsome in a chic cream suit for day one of Wimbledon, where he sat in the Royal Box.

David Beckham sat in the Royal Box on Day One of Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

Russell Crowe and his partner Britney Theriot looked smart and chic for a day at Wimbledon. While Russell wore a white shirt, a checked tie and navy suit, Britney opted for a pastel floral dress.

Russell Crowe and his partner Britney Theriot sat in the Royal Box during the first week of Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Rainn Wilson and Holiday Reinhorn

The Office actor Rainn Wilson and his wife Holiday Reinhorn went for casual and stylish looks at Wimbledon, with Holiday rocking the iconic panama hat for The Championships.

Holiday Reinhorn and Rainn Wilson at the Centre Court at The Championships 2025. Picture: Getty

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe attended day one of Wimbledon 2025. The actors opted for a classic cream suit, while Hannah dressed in a red dress with black accessories.

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo looked adorable in this red and white gingham dress as she attended the first day of Wimbledon alongside boyfriend Louis Patridge.

Louis Patridge and Olivia Rodrigo are seen in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles second round. Picture: Getty

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield and girlfriend Monica Barbaro were couple goals in matching ensembles during their day at Wimbledon. Both dress in Ralph Lauren, the couple went simple and chic in iconic Wimbledon whites.

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield arrive at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture: Getty

Lily Collins

Style icon Lily Collins did not fail to deliver with this stunning Stella Jean sundress, worn on day seven of Wimbledon 2025 as she attended alongside husband Charlie McDowell.

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins attend Wimbledon Day 7. Picture: Getty

Glen Powell

Actor Glen Powell opted for a white and cream ensemble on day six of Wimbledon 2025.

Glen Powell arrives at day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture: Getty

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams looked stunning in the summery 70s-inspired jumpsuit as she attended Wimbledon 2025.

Vanessa Williams at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6. Picture: Getty

Leslie Mann

Actress Leslie Mann looked beautiful in this ensemble for Wimbledon, teaming a cream blazer with a lace white skirt by Dior.