Wimbledon 2025 prize money by round revealed

How much do money do tennis players make per round at Wimbledon? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How much do money do tennis players make per round at Wimbledon? Here's all the 2025 figures as the winning cash prize rises to £3million.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2025 will see the likes of Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter compete on the grass courts to win the title of Wimbledon Champion in South West London.

While the prize money that comes with winning Wimbledon isn't the drive for a lot of professional tennis players, it is worth noting that each player can make a lot of money competing in the championships.

For 2025, a total of £53,5000,000 (a seven per cent rise from last year) will be dished out to Wimbledon players, but the amount they walk away with depends on how far they get in the competition.

For the winner of the Gentlemen and Ladies Singles, a cash prize of £3million will be awarded to them, alongside the trophy. The runner-up, on the other hand, will receive a cool £1.5million.

Carlos Alcaraz won Wimbledon in 2024 and £2.7million. Picture: Getty

Here's a full list of all the cash prizes at Wimbledon 2025.

Gentlemen and Ladies Singles

Winner £3,000,000

Runner-up £1,520,000

Semi-Finalists £775,000

Quarter-Finalists £400,000

Fourth Round £240,000

Third Round £152,000

Second Round £99,000

First Round £66,000

Gentlemen and Ladies Doubles (per pair)

Winners £680,000

Runners-up £345,000

Semi-Finalists £174,000

Quarter-Finalists £87,500

Third Round £43,750

Second Round £26,000

First Round £16,500

Read more: Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Read more: Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Mixed Doubles (per pair)

Winners £135,000

Runners-up £68,000

Semi-Finalists £34,000

Quarter-Finalists £17,500

Second Round £9,000

First Round £4,500

Gentlemen and Ladies Wheelchair Singles

First round £10,750

Quarter-finals £16,250

Semi-finals £24,000

Runner-up £36,000

Winner £68,000

Quad Wheelchair Singles

Quarter-finals £16,250

Semi-finals £24,000

Runner-up £36,000

Winner £68,000

Read more: The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

Read more: Inside Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur's sweet relationship

Gentlemen and Ladies Wheelchair Doubles (per pair)

Quarter-finals £5,500

Semi-finals £9,000

Runners-up £15,000

Winners £30,000

Quad Wheelchair Doubles (per pair)