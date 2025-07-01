Wimbledon 2025 prize money by round revealed

1 July 2025, 15:19

How much do money do tennis players make per round at Wimbledon?
How much do money do tennis players make per round at Wimbledon? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How much do money do tennis players make per round at Wimbledon? Here's all the 2025 figures as the winning cash prize rises to £3million.

Wimbledon 2025 will see the likes of Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter compete on the grass courts to win the title of Wimbledon Champion in South West London.

While the prize money that comes with winning Wimbledon isn't the drive for a lot of professional tennis players, it is worth noting that each player can make a lot of money competing in the championships.

For 2025, a total of £53,5000,000 (a seven per cent rise from last year) will be dished out to Wimbledon players, but the amount they walk away with depends on how far they get in the competition.

For the winner of the Gentlemen and Ladies Singles, a cash prize of £3million will be awarded to them, alongside the trophy. The runner-up, on the other hand, will receive a cool £1.5million.

Carlos Alcaraz won Wimbledon in 2024 and £2.7million
Carlos Alcaraz won Wimbledon in 2024 and £2.7million. Picture: Getty

Here's a full list of all the cash prizes at Wimbledon 2025.

Gentlemen and Ladies Singles

  • Winner £3,000,000
  • Runner-up £1,520,000
  • Semi-Finalists £775,000
  • Quarter-Finalists £400,000
  • Fourth Round £240,000
  • Third Round £152,000
  • Second Round £99,000
  • First Round £66,000

Gentlemen and Ladies Doubles (per pair)

  • Winners £680,000
  • Runners-up £345,000
  • Semi-Finalists £174,000
  • Quarter-Finalists £87,500
  • Third Round £43,750
  • Second Round £26,000
  • First Round £16,500

Mixed Doubles (per pair)

  • Winners £135,000
  • Runners-up £68,000
  • Semi-Finalists £34,000
  • Quarter-Finalists £17,500
  • Second Round £9,000
  • First Round £4,500

Gentlemen and Ladies Wheelchair Singles

  • First round £10,750
  • Quarter-finals £16,250
  • Semi-finals £24,000
  • Runner-up £36,000
  • Winner £68,000

Quad Wheelchair Singles

  • Quarter-finals £16,250
  • Semi-finals £24,000
  • Runner-up £36,000
  • Winner £68,000

Gentlemen and Ladies Wheelchair Doubles (per pair)

  • Quarter-finals £5,500
  • Semi-finals £9,000
  • Runners-up £15,000
  • Winners £30,000

Quad Wheelchair Doubles (per pair)

  • Semi-finals £9,000
  • Runners-up £15,000
  • Winners £30,000

