Wimbledon 2025 prize money by round revealed
1 July 2025, 15:19
How much do money do tennis players make per round at Wimbledon? Here's all the 2025 figures as the winning cash prize rises to £3million.
Listen to this article
Wimbledon 2025 will see the likes of Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter compete on the grass courts to win the title of Wimbledon Champion in South West London.
While the prize money that comes with winning Wimbledon isn't the drive for a lot of professional tennis players, it is worth noting that each player can make a lot of money competing in the championships.
For 2025, a total of £53,5000,000 (a seven per cent rise from last year) will be dished out to Wimbledon players, but the amount they walk away with depends on how far they get in the competition.
For the winner of the Gentlemen and Ladies Singles, a cash prize of £3million will be awarded to them, alongside the trophy. The runner-up, on the other hand, will receive a cool £1.5million.
Here's a full list of all the cash prizes at Wimbledon 2025.
Gentlemen and Ladies Singles
- Winner £3,000,000
- Runner-up £1,520,000
- Semi-Finalists £775,000
- Quarter-Finalists £400,000
- Fourth Round £240,000
- Third Round £152,000
- Second Round £99,000
- First Round £66,000
Gentlemen and Ladies Doubles (per pair)
- Winners £680,000
- Runners-up £345,000
- Semi-Finalists £174,000
- Quarter-Finalists £87,500
- Third Round £43,750
- Second Round £26,000
- First Round £16,500
Read more: Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today
Read more: Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life
Mixed Doubles (per pair)
- Winners £135,000
- Runners-up £68,000
- Semi-Finalists £34,000
- Quarter-Finalists £17,500
- Second Round £9,000
- First Round £4,500
Gentlemen and Ladies Wheelchair Singles
- First round £10,750
- Quarter-finals £16,250
- Semi-finals £24,000
- Runner-up £36,000
- Winner £68,000
Quad Wheelchair Singles
- Quarter-finals £16,250
- Semi-finals £24,000
- Runner-up £36,000
- Winner £68,000
Read more: The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon
Read more: Inside Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur's sweet relationship
Gentlemen and Ladies Wheelchair Doubles (per pair)
- Quarter-finals £5,500
- Semi-finals £9,000
- Runners-up £15,000
- Winners £30,000
Quad Wheelchair Doubles (per pair)
- Semi-finals £9,000
- Runners-up £15,000
- Winners £30,000