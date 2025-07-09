Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sitting in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 10 - July 9, 2025

Queen Camilla Queen Camilla waves as she arrives in the royal box on day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty Hugh Grant Actor Hugh Grant and Anna Grant watch the Ladies' Singles quarter-final match from the Royal Box. Picture: Getty John Major Former British Prime Minister John Major and his wife Norma sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court. Picture: Alamy Kumar Sangakkara Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara sits with his wife Yehali in the Royal Box. Picture: Alamy Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and his new partner Harriet Sperling in the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

All other celebrities at Wimbledon today Day 10 - July 9, 2025