Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

9 July 2025, 14:49 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 15:18

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sitting in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 10 - July 9, 2025

  1. Queen Camilla

    Queen Camilla waves as she arrives in the royal box on day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2025
    Queen Camilla waves as she arrives in the royal box on day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

  2. Hugh Grant

    Actor Hugh Grant and Anna Grant watch the Ladies' Singles quarter-final match from the Royal Box
    Actor Hugh Grant and Anna Grant watch the Ladies' Singles quarter-final match from the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

  3. John Major

    Former British Prime Minister John Major and his wife Norma sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court
    Former British Prime Minister John Major and his wife Norma sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court. Picture: Alamy

  4. Kumar Sangakkara

    Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara sits with his wife Yehali in the Royal Box
    Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara sits with his wife Yehali in the Royal Box. Picture: Alamy

  5. Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling

    Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and his new partner Harriet Sperling in the Royal Box
    Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and his new partner Harriet Sperling in the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

All other celebrities at Wimbledon today Day 10 - July 9, 2025

  1. Ncuti Gatwa

    Ncuti Gatwa, wearing Ralph Lauren, attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
    Ncuti Gatwa, wearing Ralph Lauren, attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

  2. Mia Armstrong and Cooper Koch

    Mia Armstrong and Cooper Koch attend Wimbledon, day 10
    Mia Armstrong and Cooper Koch attend Wimbledon, day 10. Picture: Getty

  3. Charlie Hunnam

    Charlie Hunnam in the AELTC's Parkside Suite in No.1 Court at The Championships 2025
    Charlie Hunnam in the AELTC's Parkside Suite in No.1 Court at The Championships 2025. Picture: Getty

  4. Hannah Waddingham

    Hannah Waddingham attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
    Hannah Waddingham attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture: Getty

  5. GK Barry

    GK Barry in the AELTC's Parkside Suite in No.1 Court at The Championships 2025
    GK Barry in the AELTC's Parkside Suite in No.1 Court at The Championships 2025. Picture: Getty

