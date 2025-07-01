Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

1 July 2025, 15:20

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2025 has officially kicked off, with the first week of the championships in South West London already bringing a host of famous faces to our screens, including David Beckham, Rebel Wilson and Gareth Southgate.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sat in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 2 - July 1, 2025

  • Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot
  • Alexander Armstrong
  • Judy Murray
  • Rebel Wilson
  • Cate Blanchett and June Blanchett

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot are seen in the Royal Box prior to Ladies' Singles first round match
Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot are seen in the Royal Box prior to Ladies' Singles first round match. Picture: Getty

Alexander Armstrong

Lady Rose Gilman and Alexander Armstrong attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Lady Rose Gilman and Alexander Armstrong attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

Judy Murray

Judy Murray attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Judy Murray attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Rebel Wilson attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

Cate Blanchett and June Blanchett

Cate Blanchett with her mother June Blanchett attend day two
Cate Blanchett with her mother June Blanchett attend day two. Picture: Getty

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 1 - June 30, 2025

  • Princess Beatrice
  • David Beckham
  • Sandra Beckham
  • Gareth Southgate
  • Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York
  • Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe
  • Jason Isaacs

Read more: Emma Raducanu's terrifying stalker ordeal explained

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible net worth revealed

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate was enjoying the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Fabio Fognini of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz
Gareth Southgate was enjoying the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Fabio Fognini of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz. Picture: Getty

David Beckham & Sandra Beckham

Sir David Beckham brought his mum, Sandra, along for the first day of Wimbledon
Sir David Beckham brought his mum, Sandra, along for the first day of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, enjoyed some tennis on Centre Court
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, enjoyed some tennis on Centre Court. Picture: Getty

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice joined her mum for the first day of Wimbledon
Princess Beatrice joined her mum for the first day of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Eddie Redmayne & wife Hannah Bagshawe

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe
Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe. Picture: Getty

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs is seen in the Royal Box on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025
Jason Isaacs is seen in the Royal Box on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Read more: The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

Read more: The real reason tennis balls are yellow and how Sir David Attenborough was involved

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Showbiz

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Showbiz

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

TV & Movies

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper's age, partner, famous parents, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Love Island

Trending on Heart

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

Love Island

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Showbiz

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

Showbiz

An expert has shared her secrets to sleeping in the heat.

This one item will help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look: Helena and Harrison sneak off to the hideaway as Toni watches on

Love Island

Jessie J has revealed her latest surgery results to fans.

Jessie J says she 'can't stop crying' as she reflects on cancer surgery results

Showbiz

Reports suggest the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez cost anywhere from $9.5million to $20million

How much Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding cost

Showbiz

David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist.

David Beckham in hospital as Victoria shares heartfelt update with fans

Showbiz

Dan Evans is a professional tennis player

Dan Evans' age, height, girlfriend, net worth and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic's age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Alex de Minaur is a professional tennis player

Alex de Minaur's age, net worth, height, girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur are engaged

Inside Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur's sweet relationship as the tennis stars take on Wimbledon

Showbiz

Emma Raducanu fans have been wondering about her parents and siblings

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents and siblings? Her family life explained

Showbiz