Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Wimbledon 2025 has officially kicked off, with the first week of the championships in South West London already bringing a host of famous faces to our screens, including David Beckham, Rebel Wilson and Gareth Southgate.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sat in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 2 - July 1, 2025

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

Alexander Armstrong

Judy Murray

Rebel Wilson

Cate Blanchett and June Blanchett

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot are seen in the Royal Box prior to Ladies' Singles first round match. Picture: Getty

Alexander Armstrong

Lady Rose Gilman and Alexander Armstrong attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

Judy Murray

Judy Murray attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

Cate Blanchett and June Blanchett

Cate Blanchett with her mother June Blanchett attend day two. Picture: Getty

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 1 - June 30, 2025

Princess Beatrice

David Beckham

Sandra Beckham

Gareth Southgate

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Jason Isaacs

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate was enjoying the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Fabio Fognini of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz. Picture: Getty

David Beckham & Sandra Beckham

Sir David Beckham brought his mum, Sandra, along for the first day of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, enjoyed some tennis on Centre Court. Picture: Getty

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice joined her mum for the first day of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Eddie Redmayne & wife Hannah Bagshawe

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe. Picture: Getty

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs is seen in the Royal Box on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

