Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today
1 July 2025, 15:20
Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.
Wimbledon 2025 has officially kicked off, with the first week of the championships in South West London already bringing a host of famous faces to our screens, including David Beckham, Rebel Wilson and Gareth Southgate.
The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.
This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?
Here's who is sat in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 2 - July 1, 2025
- Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot
- Alexander Armstrong
- Judy Murray
- Rebel Wilson
- Cate Blanchett and June Blanchett
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 1 - June 30, 2025
- Princess Beatrice
- David Beckham
- Sandra Beckham
- Gareth Southgate
- Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York
- Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe
- Jason Isaacs
