How much is the Wimbledon doubles prize money?

13 July 2024, 10:00

Wimbledon double have a very different sum of prize money
Wimbledon double have a very different sum of prize money. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How much do the Ladies, Gentleman's and Mixed Doubles get if they win Wimbledon? And how much is the runner's up prize? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2024 is coming to an end this weekend with a whole lot of prize money up for grabs and that includes in the doubles category.

For those competing in the Ladies, Gentleman's or Mixed Doubles, the winner's title can be pretty lucrative, especially if they had success in the singles too where the prize money just for taking part is £80,000.

To put into perspective, the total prize money for The Championships 2024 is a record £50million - so how much of that goes to the doubles?

With the finals being moved to this weekend due to poor weather conditions, some of the world's best tennis players have a chance to give their mega net worths an even bigger boost.

So what is the prize money for Wimbledon's doubles matches? Here's a breakdown of the Ladies, Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles winnings including how much they're paid for runner up spots.

The Mixed Doubles prize money is less than the single-sexed round of the competition
The Mixed Doubles prize money is less than the single-sexed round of the competition. Picture: Getty

How much is the Wimbledon Double's Prize money?

For both the ladies and gentlemen's rounds in the tennis tournament the winning prize money is a set amount of £650,000 which will be shared between them.

The breakdown of the rest of the prize money is as follows:

  • Runners- up: £330,000
  • Semi-finalists: £167,000
  • Quarter-finalists: £84,000
  • Third round: £42,000
  • Second round: £25,000
  • First Round: £15,750

READ MORE: Wimbledon dress code explained for players and spectators

READ MORE: The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

If you compete in the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon, the total prize money is much less at £130,000.

Other prize money plays outs for this round are:

  • Runners- up: £65,000
  • Semi-finalists: £33,000
  • Quarter-finalists: £17,000
  • Second round: £8,500
  • First Round: £4,200
Wimbledon Doubles competitors get paid a different prize depending on what round they made it to
Wimbledon Doubles competitors get paid a different prize depending on what round they made it to. Picture: Getty

Where does Wimbledon prize money come from?

Funded by The Championships and the All England Club, Wimbledon make their money from a number of ways.

The most lucrative methods include selling global broadcasting rights, advertising, tickets, merchandise sales, public contributions and donations and much more.

READ MORE:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alec Baldwin should have 'the human decency to say sorry', says lawyer for family of Halyna Hutchins

UK & World

East Ham house fire: Child dies and five people taken to hospital

UK & World

Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano Di Prima leaves BBC show amid reports of alleged misconduct

UK & World

Imran Khan acquitted of unlawful marriage charge, then jailed again over Pakistan unrest

UK & World

Krejcikova crowned Wimbledon women's singles champion

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Showbiz

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Showbiz

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Showbiz

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz age, parents, brothers, height, girlfriend, net worth and tattoos explained

Showbiz

Inside Ollie Watkins' family life with girlfriend Ellie and their two children

Ollie Watkins girlfriend and children - Inside football star's family life

Celebrities

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

Ollie Watkins' mum is his biggest supporter

Who is Ollie Watkins' mum Delsi-May? A look inside their sweet relationship

Celebrities

Why did Daniil Medvedev get a code violation during the Wimbledon semi-finals?

What did Medvedev say to Wimbledon umpire to get a code violation?

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final

Who is Jasmine Paolini? Her age, height, parents, partner, net worth, coach and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic's age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Jude Bellingham plays for England

Who is Jude Bellingham? His age, parents, brother, salary, height and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Who is Barbora Krejcikova? Wimbledon finalist's age, net worth, family and bond with Jana Novotna explained

Celebrities

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends

Perrie Edwards reveals she 'loves' hanging out with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her twins

Showbiz

James Corden has spoken about the Gavin and Stacey finale

James Corden reacts to Uncle Bryn death rumours in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Showbiz

Steve Carell has revealed which Office scene made him laugh

Steve Carell reveals which scene of The Office made him laugh the most

Showbiz