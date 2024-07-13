How much is the Wimbledon doubles prize money?

Wimbledon double have a very different sum of prize money. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How much do the Ladies, Gentleman's and Mixed Doubles get if they win Wimbledon? And how much is the runner's up prize? Here's everything you need to know.

Wimbledon 2024 is coming to an end this weekend with a whole lot of prize money up for grabs and that includes in the doubles category.

For those competing in the Ladies, Gentleman's or Mixed Doubles, the winner's title can be pretty lucrative, especially if they had success in the singles too where the prize money just for taking part is £80,000.

To put into perspective, the total prize money for The Championships 2024 is a record £50million - so how much of that goes to the doubles?

With the finals being moved to this weekend due to poor weather conditions, some of the world's best tennis players have a chance to give their mega net worths an even bigger boost.

So what is the prize money for Wimbledon's doubles matches? Here's a breakdown of the Ladies, Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles winnings including how much they're paid for runner up spots.

The Mixed Doubles prize money is less than the single-sexed round of the competition. Picture: Getty

How much is the Wimbledon Double's Prize money?

For both the ladies and gentlemen's rounds in the tennis tournament the winning prize money is a set amount of £650,000 which will be shared between them.

The breakdown of the rest of the prize money is as follows:

Runners- up: £330,000

£330,000 Semi-finalists: £167,000

£167,000 Quarter-finalists: £84,000

£84,000 Third round: £42,000

£42,000 Second round: £25,000

£25,000 First Round: £15,750

If you compete in the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon, the total prize money is much less at £130,000.

Other prize money plays outs for this round are:

Runners- up: £65,000

£65,000 Semi-finalists: £33,000

£33,000 Quarter-finalists: £17,000

£17,000 Second round: £8,500

£8,500 First Round: £4,200

Wimbledon Doubles competitors get paid a different prize depending on what round they made it to. Picture: Getty

Where does Wimbledon prize money come from?

Funded by The Championships and the All England Club, Wimbledon make their money from a number of ways.

The most lucrative methods include selling global broadcasting rights, advertising, tickets, merchandise sales, public contributions and donations and much more.

