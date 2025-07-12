How much money does the Wimbledon 2025 winners get?

12 July 2025, 12:00

How much money do Wimbledon 2025 winners get?
How much money do Wimbledon 2025 winners get? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's how much the winners of Wimbledon in the Gentlemen's and Ladies Championships will win in 2025.

Wimbledon 2025 will end on Sunday, July 13, and with it two champions will be crowned as the winners of the famous tennis tournament, one in the Ladies Singles and one in the Gentlemen's Singles.

This year, these winners will walk away with a whopping £3million as the prize money has increased by 11 per cent from last year (when the prize money was £2.7million). Meanwhile, the runners-up will also leave with a huge cash prize of £1.5million, a figure which has also increased from 2024.

Overall in 2025, a total of £53.5million will be awarded to the players of Wimbledon, with each tennis pro being paid a certain amount depending on which round they reach.

Here's everything you need to know about how much the Wimbledon winners will make in 2025.

The Princess of Wales presents Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy, 2022
The Princess of Wales presents Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy, 2022. Picture: Getty

Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles cash prize

The winner of Wimbledon's Gentlemen's Singles will walk away from SW19 with a cool £3million, as well as the trophy and the pride of winning The Championships.

This is a 11 per cent rise from last year when the cash prize was £2.7million.

Wimbledon Ladies' Singles cash prize

The winner of the Ladies' Singles at Wimbledon will also win a cash prize of £3million, equal to the figure awarded to the mens.

While it is now required that the men's and women's winning pay is the same at Wimbledon, this hasn't always been the case. Up until 2007, the winner of the Ladies' Singles would win significantly less money than the winner of the Gentlemen's Singles.

The change to the prize money came about following considerable pressure from professional tennis player Venus Williams and the Women’s Tennis Association.

The Ladies' and Gentlemen's winners will walk away with a whopping £3million
The Ladies' and Gentlemen's winners will walk away with a whopping £3million. Picture: Getty

All the Wimbledon cash prizes

Gentlemen and Ladies Singles

  • Winner £3,000,000
  • Runner-up £1,520,000

Gentlemen and Ladies Doubles (per pair)

  • Winners £680,000
  • Runners-up £345,000

Mixed Doubles (per pair)

  • Winners £135,000
  • Runners-up £68,000

Gentlemen and Ladies Wheelchair Singles

  • First round £10,750
  • Quarter-finals £16,250

Quad Wheelchair Singles

  • Quarter-finals £16,250
  • Semi-finals £24,000

Gentlemen and Ladies Wheelchair Doubles (per pair)

  • Runners-up £15,000
  • Winners £30,000

Quad Wheelchair Doubles (per pair)

  • Runners-up £15,000
  • Winners £30,000

