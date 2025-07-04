How much does strawberries and cream cost at Wimbledon?

4 July 2025, 16:53

Around 200,000 portions of strawberries and cream are eaten each year.
Around 200,000 portions of strawberries and cream are eaten each year. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Ripe to perfection, slathered in sticky cream and eaten in front of the world's best tennis players – how much does a portion of Wimbledon's strawberries and cream cost?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2025 is hotting up as the tennis world's most talented players, including Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, continue to fight for that prestigious prize.

And while most fans are watching the tense action at home, a handful of lucky spectators have secured seats in Centre Court, Court One or somewhere else in the famous stadium.

With the tournament's biggest battles still to come, there's no better way to enjoy a gripping match than with some quintessentially British refreshments.

But how much do a portion of SW3's iconic strawberries and cream cost at Wimbledon in 2025?

This year's Wimbledon is in full swing.
This year's Wimbledon is in full swing. Picture: Getty

How many strawberries are eaten at Wimbledon each year?

As popular as Pimm's on a sunny day, a bowl of strawberries and cream no doubt goes down a treat on Henman Hill during the world class tennis tournament.

In fact, Wimbledon's website revealed that around "200,000 portions of strawberries and cream" are devoured during The Championships each year.

They're available to buy around the grounds in areas called 'Larders', which also offer sandwiches, salads, snacks and drinks.

The tennis tournament's iconic snack will set you back £2.70.
The tennis tournament's iconic snack will set you back £2.70. Picture: Getty

How much does strawberries and cream cost at Wimbledon?

A portion of Wimbledon's iconic strawberries and cream will set spectators back £2.70.

Last year, the fruity hit cost punters £2.50, meaning there's been a 20p increase in price.

Describing the treat online and the options available for those with dietary requirements, Wimbledon's official website added: "You can pick up a portion of this quintessential part of the Wimbledon experience at outlets around the Grounds, and a plant-based vegan friendly cream alternative is available at all Strawberries & Cream outlets on request."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dejon's sister wants him to break things off with Meg.

Love Island's Dejon's sister begs him to dump Meg and recouple with Billykiss

Love Island

Harry and Helena talk things through in the Hideaway

Love Island first look sees Helena and Harry sneak off to the hideaway

Love Island

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Corenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role

Showbiz

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Michael Madsen appeared in videos for Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and others

Michael Madsen: The unexpected music video icon

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Jenson Button and Amanda Holden took part in the Heart Grand Prix!

Amanda Holden takes on Jenson Button in the Heart Breakfast Grand Prix!

Showbiz

Megan confessed she already knew Conor before Love Island.

Love Island's Megan reveals she knew Conor before entering villa in shock admission

Love Island

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced their split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce split in heartbreaking statement

Showbiz

The love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reaches a climax

Love Island first look: Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

Love Island

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints

Love Island hit with 1,138 Ofcom complaints over 'bullying and misogyny'

Love Island

Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami

Love Island star Billykiss's secret relationship with Dami Hope revealed

Showbiz

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Showbiz

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Showbiz

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Rising to fame with her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, she became as well known for her turbulent personal life as for her extraordinary talent.

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's family, husband, songs and death explained

Showbiz

Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s

Adam Levine facts: Maroon 5 singer's age, wife, kids, height, net worth and career explained

Showbiz

Britney Spears isn't just the princess of pop—she's a cultural icon whose impact spans decades, headlines, and hit singles.

Britney Spears facts: Singer's conservatorship, husband, kids, net worth, songs and more explained

Showbiz

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up

Real reason Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split revealed

Showbiz

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova's age, net worth, height, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.

Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more

Showbiz