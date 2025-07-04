How much does strawberries and cream cost at Wimbledon?

Around 200,000 portions of strawberries and cream are eaten each year. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Ripe to perfection, slathered in sticky cream and eaten in front of the world's best tennis players – how much does a portion of Wimbledon's strawberries and cream cost?

Wimbledon 2025 is hotting up as the tennis world's most talented players, including Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, continue to fight for that prestigious prize.

And while most fans are watching the tense action at home, a handful of lucky spectators have secured seats in Centre Court, Court One or somewhere else in the famous stadium.

With the tournament's biggest battles still to come, there's no better way to enjoy a gripping match than with some quintessentially British refreshments.

But how much do a portion of SW3's iconic strawberries and cream cost at Wimbledon in 2025?

This year's Wimbledon is in full swing. Picture: Getty

How many strawberries are eaten at Wimbledon each year?

As popular as Pimm's on a sunny day, a bowl of strawberries and cream no doubt goes down a treat on Henman Hill during the world class tennis tournament.

In fact, Wimbledon's website revealed that around "200,000 portions of strawberries and cream" are devoured during The Championships each year.

They're available to buy around the grounds in areas called 'Larders', which also offer sandwiches, salads, snacks and drinks.

The tennis tournament's iconic snack will set you back £2.70. Picture: Getty

How much does strawberries and cream cost at Wimbledon?

A portion of Wimbledon's iconic strawberries and cream will set spectators back £2.70.

Last year, the fruity hit cost punters £2.50, meaning there's been a 20p increase in price.

Describing the treat online and the options available for those with dietary requirements, Wimbledon's official website added: "You can pick up a portion of this quintessential part of the Wimbledon experience at outlets around the Grounds, and a plant-based vegan friendly cream alternative is available at all Strawberries & Cream outlets on request."