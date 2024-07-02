Jack Draper fact file- Tennis star's net worth, partner, family, height and Instagram revealed

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty/Instagram/@jackdraper

By Hope Wilson

Who is Jack Draper's girlfriend, what is his net worth, does he have Instagram, where does he live and what is his height? Here is everything you need to know about the Wimbledon hopeful.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's Wimbledon time and we're rooting for British no 1 tennis player Jack Draper to beat his fellow competitors and take home the incredible prize money and iconic trophy.

While Andy Murray has now dropped out, our hopes are firmly placed on fellow Brits Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie, and of course, Jack.

As his games get underway, many of us are wanting to get to know the tennis ace a bit better. Luckily we've done some digging and uncovered all the juicy facts you need to know about Jack.

Who is Jack Draper's partner, how old is he, where does he live, what is his net worth and who is his dad Roger Draper?

Jack Draper is a successful tennis player. Picture: Getty

How old is Jack Draper?

Tennis marvel Jack is 22-years-old and was born on the 22nd of December 2001, making him a Capricorn.

Despite his young age, Jack has managed to carve out a successful sporting career, most recently winning the Stuttgart Open in June.

Who is Jack Draper's girlfriend?

As he tends to keep his relationships private, it is currently unknown if Jack Draper is in a relationship.

The 22-year-old has yet to reveal whether he is dating anyone, but could we see him debut a partner at Wimbledon? Only time will tell!

Where does Jack Draper live?

Jack lives in Putney, South West London after moving from his family home in Surrey.

According to the MailOnline, Jack shares his new pad with fellow Tennis player Paul Jubb, who is originally from Kingston Upon Hull.

Jack Draper is hoping to win Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

What is Jack Draper's net worth?

Jack is reportedly worth a whopping $3million according to Tatler. The sporting favourite has made his money through tennis as well as various sponsorships with Dunlop, Nike and Vodafone.

If he manages to bag the top stop at Wimbledon, Jack will be able to add a cool £2.7million to his burgeoning bank account.

Who is Jack's dad Roger Draper?

Jack comes from a sporting family as his father Roger is is the former chief executive of Sport England and the Lawn Tennis Association.

He is currently a Global Business Advisor to Boston Consulting Group and often works with various sports clubs around the world.

Jack Draper is British no1 tennis player. Picture: Getty

What is Jack Draper's Instagram?

Fans can follow Jack on Instagram @jackdraper where he often shares images of his sporting achievements and a behind-the-scenes look at this workout regime.

He currently has 115,000 followers, however we're sure that number will grow as he continues to dominate the tennis game.

What school did Jack Draper go to?

Jack attended Parkside School in Stoke d’Abernon, Cobham, before studying at Reed's School.

Whilst gaining an education Jack was keen to keep his tennis skills up to scratch and receieved coaching from a young age.

How tall is Jack Draper?

Standing at 6ft 4in, Jack is 1.93m tall. We're sure his height will come in handy when he's playing tennis!