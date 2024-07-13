What is the Wimbledon Ladies' prize money?
13 July 2024, 10:00
How much does the winner of the Wimbledon Women's Singles match win?
The Women's Wimbledon final is edging ever closer and we can't wait to soak up the sunshine and enjoy this exciting match on our TV screens this Saturday.
While we await to see if Kate Middleton joins the Royal Box for the thrilling match, there are a lucky few people who have managed to bag a ticket to this high-octane event.
During this contest we've seen Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff be eliminated from the contest, but it's all to play for as either Donna Vekić, Jasmine Paolini, Barbora Krejčíková or Elena Rybakina will take the win.
How much is the Wimbledon Women's Singles prize money 2024?
If you are crowned Ladies' Singles champion at Wimbledon 2024, then you will take home a colossal £2.7million.
This is an increase on last year's winnings which were valued at £2.35million, while gaining the top spot in 2022 would see you score £2million.
This is in stark contrast to when the Women's Singles was first awarded money back in 1968. At that time the ladies were given £750, compared to the men who won £2,000 in the same year.
The pay discrepancy between the genders continued until 2007, when the Women's Singles jackpot matched that of the Men's Singles total.
This 2024 season will see Wimbledon give out £50million in prizes, with the Gentlemen and Ladies' doubles receiving £650,000, while Mixed Doubles sees a high of £130,000.
