What time is the Men's Wimbledon final 2024?

The Men's Wimbledon final will take place on Sunday the 14th of July. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

When is the Gentlemen's Wimbledon final?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Men's Singles Wimbledon final is almost here as we watch two tennis greats battle it out to take home the iconic trophy and prize money.

While the Women's Singles final will see Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejčíková face off on Saturday, we have to wait an extra day to see the Men's match.

Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the win as he joined the long line of previous winners including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. But who will win on Sunday the 14th of July? We'll have to wait and see!

When is the Men's Wimbledon final? Here is everything you need to know about the Gentlemen's Singles match 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz was the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Single champion in 2023. Picture: Getty

What time is the Men's Wimbledon final?

It has not been revealed what time the Men's Singles Wimbledon final will start on Sunday the 14th of July, however last year's match began at 2pm, so we expect the 2024 game to commence around the same time.

This year will see not only the Men's Singles final on Sunday, but the Mixed Doubles game will also be played on the same day. This comes after some Mixed Doubles matches were not able to be completed due to rain.

Novak Djokovic has won Wimbledon in the past. Picture: Getty

A statement from the Tournament Director read: "Due to the persistent wet weather across the past eight days of play, we have not yet managed to complete all first round Mixed Doubles matches.

"The Scheduling Committee has determined that it is no longer possible to play the Mixed Doubles Final on Thursday and has therefore made the decision to revise the Finals Schedule.

"This gives us the maximum flexibility to complete The Championships on time and to play all of the respective finals on Centre Court."

Kate Middleton normally gives out the trophies to the Wimbledon Singles winners. Picture: Getty

This also meant that Saturday would see the Women's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles and Ladies' Doubles finals all on the same day.

It isn't thought that the addition of the Mixed Doubles final will impact the Men's Singles game, however it has not been confirmed what time this match will take place.