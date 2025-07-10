When are the Wimbledon Men's, Ladies and Doubles finals 2025? Date, time and channel revealed

10 July 2025, 12:20

The Wimbledon Men's, Ladies' and Doubles' finals dates have been revealed
The Wimbledon Men's, Ladies' and Doubles' finals dates have been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

What date and time are the Wimbledon Men's, Ladies' and Doubles finals?

Wimbledon 2025 has seen drama aplenty as the world's greatest tennis stars battle it out to be crowned champion and take home of the impressive prize money.

This tournament has seen tennis talents such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, and Emma Raducanu take to the court, as well as up-and-coming players such as Sonay Kartal, Ben Shelton and Mirra Andreeva make their mark on the competition.

With the competition coming to a head this weekend, viewers are keen to learn when they can watch the exciting finals as the world's elite head to the Royal Box to watch the thrilling matches.

So when are the Wimbledon Men's, Ladies' and Doubles finals this weekend? Here is everything you need to know.

The Wimbledon finals will occur this weekend
The Wimbledon finals will occur this weekend. Picture: Getty

When is the Wimbledon Men's final 2025?

Viewers can watch the Men's Final on Sunday July 13, while the time of match has not be confirmed yet, last year's final began at 4pm so it is assumed the 2025 final will happen at the same time. Fans can watch the match on BBC1 as well as BBC iPlayer.

When is the Wimbledon Ladies' final 2025?

Fan can catch the Ladies' final on Saturday July 12 at around 4pm, where the best female tennis players of the competition will compete for the trophy.

Sports lovers can watch the match on BBC1 as well as BBC iPlayer.

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the front runners at Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka is one of the front runners at Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

When is the Wimbledon Doubles final 2025?

The Mens' Doubles final will take place on Saturday July 12, right before the Ladies' Singles game, with the Ladies' Doubles final happening on Sunday July 13, prior to the Men's Singles final.

The 2024 finals began at 1pm, so it is believed the 2025 final will happen at the same time and will be aired on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

The Mix Doubles final occurs on Thursday July 10 at 3:50pm.

