All the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

12 July 2025, 16:05

Wimbledon celebrity sightings
Wimbledon celebrity sightings. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Here are all the famous faces appearing in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025 for the Ladies' Singles Final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

Today (July 12th) marks the Ladies Singles Final, where 23-year-old American Amanda Anisimova takes on 24-year-old Polish Iga Świątek.

Not only that, but guests witnessed the British pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool win the Gentlemen's Doubles trophy.

Alongside a host of former legendary tennis stars, and the Princess of Wales, here's who is sitting in and around the Royal Box of Wimbledon today.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Day 13: Saturday, July 12th

  1. The Princess of Wales

    Catherine, Princess of Wales
    Catherine, Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

    The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrived in style, wearing a white-belted blazer-style top and cream pleated skirt.

    As patron of the event, Kate also wore a Wimbledon purple and green bow pinned to the left side of her top.

  2. Hayley Atwell

    Hayley Atwell
    Hayley Atwell. Picture: Getty

    British actress Hayley Atwell arrived wearing blue and white striped suit from Italian brand Brunello Cucinelli.

  3. Joey King

    Joey King
    Joey King. Picture: Getty

    Actress Joey King was wearing a Ralph Lauren dress, brown sandals, and a pair of cream sunglasses.

  4. Sir Mo Farah

    Mo Farah
    Mo Farah. Picture: Getty

    Long-distance runner and Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah appeared in the Royal Box with a double-breasted grey suit.

  5. Ambika Mod

    Ambika Mod
    Ambika Mod. Picture: Getty

    One Day actress Ambika Mod is wearing a striped pair of white shorts and a matching jacket, along with a black top and white shoes.

  6. Pixie Lott

    Pixie Lott
    Pixie Lott. Picture: Getty

    Singer Pixie Lott arrived wearing a short white dress with a pineapple design, matched with a pair of white Mary-Janes.

  7. Luke Evans

    Luke Evans
    Luke Evans. Picture: Getty

    Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans wore a classy summer suit, a pair of white trousers and a blue jacket, with a striped shirt and brown leather shoes.T

  8. Ant McPartlin

    Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett
    Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett. Picture: Getty

    TV legend Ant McPartlin arrived today with partner Anne-Marie Corbett.

  9. Cara Delevingne

    Cara Delevingne
    Cara Delevingne. Picture: Getty

    British model Cara Delevingne was wearing a Ralph Lauren blue outfit including a pair of tailored trousers and waistcoat.

  10. Maya Jama

    Maya Jama
    Maya Jama. Picture: Getty

    Love Island host Maya Jama appeared a burgundy midi dress with matching shoes.

  11. Ryan Seacrest

    Ryan Seacrest
    Ryan Seacrest. Picture: Getty

    American TV icon Ryan Seacrest arrived wearing a dapper suit and sunglasses.

  12. Rebecca Ferguson

    Rebecca Ferguson
    Rebecca Ferguson. Picture: Getty

    Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson arrived wearing a green and white striped outfit.

  13. Sam Mendes

    Sam Mendes
    Sam Mendes. Picture: Getty

    Legendary director Sam Mendes was in attendance with wife Alison Balsom.

  14. Nicky Hilton

    Nicky Hilton
    Nicky Hilton. Picture: Getty

    American socialite and Paris Hilton's sister Nicky arrived at Wimbledon.

  15. David Walliams

    David Walliams
    David Walliams. Picture: Getty

    Comedian David Walliams was seen arriving wearing a beige summer suit.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iga Świątek is hoping to take the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles title in 2025

Iga Świątek's age, net worth, height, boyfriend, nationality and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Amanda Anisimova has made it to the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles final 2025

Amanda Anisimova's age, net worth, height, boyfriend, nationality and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

A resurfaced YouTube clip captures the 15-year-old fronting his school band, White Eskimo, offering a rare window into his life before The X Factor changed everything.

Harry Styles, aged 15, performs as a wedding singer in rare unearthed video

Showbiz

Dressed in simple black, guitar in hand, Amy Winehouse launched into 'Stronger Than Me,' the new single from her debut album, Frank.

Amy Winehouse's electrifying first TV performance remembered

Showbiz

Tim Henman is a regular face on the TV during Wimbledon

Tim Henman's age, net worth, wife, house and Wimbledon career revealed

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

There is one item of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst on a flight

This is the one item you shouldn't wear on a flight

Lifestyle

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes have reacted to pregnancy speculation online.

The truth behind JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' pregnancy rumours

Showbiz

A Grease sing‑a-long got an unexpected jolt back to 1978 when John Travolta strode onstage in full Danny Zuko regalia.

John Travolta surprises fans in full Danny Zuko costume 47 years after release

Showbiz

The serial flirt has been through a dramatic transformation.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley looks totally different in resurfaced football videos

Love Island

Love Island's first look has revealed some of the clips from the show that will be revealed during tonight's Movie Night.

Love Island Movie Night: All the clips being exposed tonight

Love Island

Movie Night on Love Island will show the Islanders what they've missed

Love Island first look sees Harry exposed on Movie Night as Helena finds out the shocking truth

Love Island

Andrea McLean got visibly emotional in the video.

Andrea McLean in tears as she quits UK following near-death experience

Showbiz

All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore

All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore

Here are all of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits, from her first appearance back in 2011 to now.

Every outfit Kate Middleton has worn to Wimbledon

Showbiz

Th eLove Island first look sees drama between Meg and Dejon

Love Island first look sees Dejon's Casa Amor antics exposed as Meg gives him an ultimatum

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Love Island stars have been dumped from the villa after the recoupling

Love Island stars dumped after Casa Amor 'revealed' following shock recoupling

Showbiz

Made In Chelsea's Miles criticised after rehoming dog due to being 'too busy'

Made In Chelsea's Miles criticised after rehoming dog due to being 'too busy'

Showbiz

Casa Amor will occur this evening

Love Island first look teases shocking Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025

Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Mirra Andreeva is taking part in Wimbledon 2025

Mirra Andreeva's age, net worth, nationality, height, boyfriend, famous sister and Instagram revealed

Showbiz