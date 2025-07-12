All the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon celebrity sightings. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Here are all the famous faces appearing in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025 for the Ladies' Singles Final.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

Today (July 12th) marks the Ladies Singles Final, where 23-year-old American Amanda Anisimova takes on 24-year-old Polish Iga Świątek.

Not only that, but guests witnessed the British pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool win the Gentlemen's Doubles trophy.

Alongside a host of former legendary tennis stars, and the Princess of Wales, here's who is sitting in and around the Royal Box of Wimbledon today.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Day 13: Saturday, July 12th