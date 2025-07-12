All the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today
12 July 2025, 16:05
Here are all the famous faces appearing in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025 for the Ladies' Singles Final.
Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.
The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.
Today (July 12th) marks the Ladies Singles Final, where 23-year-old American Amanda Anisimova takes on 24-year-old Polish Iga Świątek.
Not only that, but guests witnessed the British pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool win the Gentlemen's Doubles trophy.
Alongside a host of former legendary tennis stars, and the Princess of Wales, here's who is sitting in and around the Royal Box of Wimbledon today.
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Day 13: Saturday, July 12th
The Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrived in style, wearing a white-belted blazer-style top and cream pleated skirt.
As patron of the event, Kate also wore a Wimbledon purple and green bow pinned to the left side of her top.
Hayley Atwell
British actress Hayley Atwell arrived wearing blue and white striped suit from Italian brand Brunello Cucinelli.
Joey King
Actress Joey King was wearing a Ralph Lauren dress, brown sandals, and a pair of cream sunglasses.
Sir Mo Farah
Long-distance runner and Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah appeared in the Royal Box with a double-breasted grey suit.
Ambika Mod
One Day actress Ambika Mod is wearing a striped pair of white shorts and a matching jacket, along with a black top and white shoes.
Pixie Lott
Singer Pixie Lott arrived wearing a short white dress with a pineapple design, matched with a pair of white Mary-Janes.
Luke Evans
Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans wore a classy summer suit, a pair of white trousers and a blue jacket, with a striped shirt and brown leather shoes.T
Ant McPartlin
TV legend Ant McPartlin arrived today with partner Anne-Marie Corbett.
Cara Delevingne
British model Cara Delevingne was wearing a Ralph Lauren blue outfit including a pair of tailored trousers and waistcoat.
Maya Jama
Love Island host Maya Jama appeared a burgundy midi dress with matching shoes.
Ryan Seacrest
American TV icon Ryan Seacrest arrived wearing a dapper suit and sunglasses.
Rebecca Ferguson
Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson arrived wearing a green and white striped outfit.
Sam Mendes
Legendary director Sam Mendes was in attendance with wife Alison Balsom.
Nicky Hilton
American socialite and Paris Hilton's sister Nicky arrived at Wimbledon.
David Walliams
Comedian David Walliams was seen arriving wearing a beige summer suit.