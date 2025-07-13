All the celebrity guests in the Royal Box on Wimbledon 2025's final day
13 July 2025, 14:21 | Updated: 13 July 2025, 14:28
Here are all the famous faces appearing in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025 for the Gentlemen's Singles Final.
Listen to this article
Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.
The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.
Today (July 13th) marks the final day of the annual tennis championship. The Gentlemen's Singles Final will see Carlos Alcaraz take on top seed Jannik Sinner.
Alongside a host of former legendary tennis stars like Lleyton Hewitt and Stefan Edberg, here's who is sitting in and around the Royal Box of Wimbledon today.
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Day 14: Sunday, July 13th
-
Henry Cavill
-
Nicole Kidman
-
Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott
-
Keira Knightley
-
Niall Horan
-
Anna Wintour
-
Helen Mirren and Stormzy
-
Patrick Dempsey
-
Jodie Comer
-
Douglas Booth and Bel Powley
-
Paul Bettany
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones
-
Sebastian Vettel
-
Joanna Lumley
-
Vernon Kay and daughter Phoebe
-
Robin Wright
-
Nathalie Emmanuel
-
Sienna Miller
-
Sir Chris Hoy
-
Sir Richard Branson
-
Lashana Lynch
-
Twiggy
-
Lady Amelia Windsor