All the celebrity guests in the Royal Box on Wimbledon 2025's final day

13 July 2025

Celebrities at Wimbledon today
Celebrities at Wimbledon today. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Here are all the famous faces appearing in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025 for the Gentlemen's Singles Final.

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

Today (July 13th) marks the final day of the annual tennis championship. The Gentlemen's Singles Final will see Carlos Alcaraz take on top seed Jannik Sinner.

Alongside a host of former legendary tennis stars like Lleyton Hewitt and Stefan Edberg, here's who is sitting in and around the Royal Box of Wimbledon today.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Day 14: Sunday, July 13th

  1. Henry Cavill

    Henry Cavill
    Henry Cavill. Picture: Getty

  2. Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman
    Nicole Kidman. Picture: Getty

  3. Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott

    Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott
    Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. Picture: Getty

  4. Keira Knightley

    Keira Knightley
    Keira Knightley. Picture: Getty

  5. Niall Horan

    Niall Horan with Amelia Woolley
    Niall Horan with Amelia Woolley. Picture: Getty

  6. Anna Wintour

    Anna Wintour
    Anna Wintour. Picture: Getty

  7. Helen Mirren and Stormzy

    Helen Mirren and Stormzy
    Helen Mirren and Stormzy. Picture: Getty

  8. Patrick Dempsey

    Patrick Dempsey with wife Jillian and daughter Talula
    Patrick Dempsey with wife Jillian and daughter Talula. Picture: Getty

  9. Jodie Comer

    Jodie Comer
    Jodie Comer. Picture: Getty

  10. Douglas Booth and Bel Powley

    Douglas Booth and Bel Powley
    Douglas Booth and Bel Powley. Picture: Getty

  11. Paul Bettany

    Paul Bettany
    Paul Bettany. Picture: Getty

  12. Daisy Edgar-Jones

    Daisy Edgar-Jones
    Daisy Edgar-Jones. Picture: Getty

  13. Sebastian Vettel

    Sebastian Vettel
    Sebastian Vettel. Picture: Getty

  14. Joanna Lumley

    Joanna Lumley
    Joanna Lumley. Picture: Getty

  15. Vernon Kay and daughter Phoebe

    Vernon Kay & Phoebe
    Vernon Kay & Phoebe. Picture: Getty

  16. Robin Wright

    Robin Wright
    Robin Wright. Picture: Getty

  17. Nathalie Emmanuel

    Nathalie Emmanuel
    Nathalie Emmanuel. Picture: Getty

  18. Sienna Miller

    Sienna Miller
    Sienna Miller. Picture: Getty

  19. Sir Chris Hoy

    Sir Chris Hoy
    Sir Chris Hoy. Picture: Getty

  20. Sir Richard Branson

    Sir Richard Branson
    Sir Richard Branson. Picture: Getty

  21. Lashana Lynch

    Lashana Lynch
    Lashana Lynch. Picture: Getty

  22. Twiggy

    Twiggy
    Twiggy. Picture: Getty

  23. Lady Amelia Windsor

    Lady Amelia Windsor
    Lady Amelia Windsor. Picture: Getty

