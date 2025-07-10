How celebrities get invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon

How celebrities get invited to Royal Box at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Wimbledon's Royal Box is the best place to watch the tennis at the SW19 courts - but who decides which celebrities, royal family members and political figures get invited?

Wimbledon 2025 has seen the likes of David Beckham, Queen Camilla and John Major watch the tennis championships from the Royal Box, located on Centre Court.

Everyday over the two-week period of the tournament, celebrities, political figures and members of the royal family have been pictured in the elite box - and that's all thanks to one woman who gets to decide exactly who will be lucky enough to get invited.

Wimbledon's Royal Box has been standing since 1922, when the grounds first opened. It's a 74-seater segregated area and, for those invited, it comes with the bonus of not having to queue or pay for entry.

As well as this, members of the Royal Box are invited to lunch before play begins, as well as tea and drinks following the close of play. These refreshments are served in the clubhouse, adjacent to the box.

Debbie Jevans, the chairperson of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) sits next to Queen Camilla in the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

But who decides who gets invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

Meet Debbie Jevans, the chairperson of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) since 2023, and the person who is control of who is invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

When deciding who will be invited, Debbie, a former professional tennis player herself, takes into account suggestions from the AELTC'S management committee, the Lawn Tennis Association, and other tennis bodies and prominent figures.

While members of the royal family and heads of state, including presidents and prime ministers, are invited over-and-over again, the celebrity attendance is usually varied.

Of course, not all 74 seats in the Royal Box at Wimbledon are filled with famous faces, most of them will be people from commercial partners, delegates, dignitaries, and media professionals.