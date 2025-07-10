Celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

10 July 2025, 14:01 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 15:10

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty
Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sitting in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 11 - July 10

Ben Whishaw

Actor Ben Whishaw, best known for Black Doves and Paddington, is joined by his brother in the Royal Box of Wimbledon.

Actor Ben Whishaw and his brother James Whishaw sit in the Royal Box on day 11 of Wimbledon
Actor Ben Whishaw and his brother James Whishaw sit in the Royal Box on day 11 of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Bjorn Borg

Former tennis professional Bjorn Borg is joined by his wife, Patrica Borg, in the Royal Box of Wimbledon for day 11 of The Championships.

Bjorn Borg and Patrica Borg arrive in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles semi-final match
Bjorn Borg and Patrica Borg arrive in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles semi-final match. Picture: Getty

Rob Brydon

Gavin & Stacey legend Rob Brydon is all smiles as he arrives to watch the Ladies' Semi-Finals from the Royal Box on centre court.

Rob Brydon arrives in the Royal Box on day 11 of Wimbledon
Rob Brydon arrives in the Royal Box on day 11 of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding looked stunning in a striped sundress for her day at Wimbledon in the Royal Box.

Ellie Goulding watches the tennis from the Royal Box
Ellie Goulding watches the tennis from the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

David Suchet

Poirot actor David Suchet rocks a pastel striped tie for a day watching the tennis in the Royal Box.

British actor David Suchet arrives in the Royal Box, on Centre Court
British actor David Suchet arrives in the Royal Box, on Centre Court. Picture: Getty

Stephen Fry

Actor, comedian and broadcaster Stephen Fry was dressed in a blue shirt, red tie and light green suit for his trip to Wimbledon on day 11 of The Championships.

Actor, comedian and broadcaster Stephen Fry sits in the Royal Box
Actor, comedian and broadcaster Stephen Fry sits in the Royal Box. Picture: Alamy

Fiona Shaw

Actress Fiona Shaw, best known for Harry Potter and Killing Eve, was sat next to Rob Brydon in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, dressed in a simple pink suit.

Fiona Shaw sits next to Rob Brydon in the Royal Box for the Ladies' semi-finals
Fiona Shaw sits next to Rob Brydon in the Royal Box for the Ladies' semi-finals. Picture: Getty

Jonathan Edwards

Olympic legend Jonathan Edwards was all smiles as he arrived in the Royal Box.

Triple Jumper, Jonathan Edwards arrives in the Royal Box
Triple Jumper, Jonathan Edwards arrives in the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

Annabel Croft

Former professional tennis player and Strictly Come Dancing star Annabel Croft was in her Wimbledon whites for day 11 of The Championships.

Annabel Croft in the Royal Box on day eleven of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
Annabel Croft in the Royal Box on day eleven of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

Oliver Bearman

British racing driver Oliver Bearman looked dapper in a cream suit for Wimbledon, day 11, sat next to his girlfriend Alicia Stent-Torriani in the Royal Box.

Oliver Bearman in the Royal Box with Alicia Stent-Torriani
Oliver Bearman in the Royal Box with Alicia Stent-Torriani. Picture: Alamy

