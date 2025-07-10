Celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today
10 July 2025, 14:01 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 15:10
Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.
Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.
The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.
This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?
Here's who is sitting in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 11 - July 10
Ben Whishaw
Actor Ben Whishaw, best known for Black Doves and Paddington, is joined by his brother in the Royal Box of Wimbledon.
Bjorn Borg
Former tennis professional Bjorn Borg is joined by his wife, Patrica Borg, in the Royal Box of Wimbledon for day 11 of The Championships.
Rob Brydon
Gavin & Stacey legend Rob Brydon is all smiles as he arrives to watch the Ladies' Semi-Finals from the Royal Box on centre court.
Ellie Goulding
Singer Ellie Goulding looked stunning in a striped sundress for her day at Wimbledon in the Royal Box.
David Suchet
Poirot actor David Suchet rocks a pastel striped tie for a day watching the tennis in the Royal Box.
Stephen Fry
Actor, comedian and broadcaster Stephen Fry was dressed in a blue shirt, red tie and light green suit for his trip to Wimbledon on day 11 of The Championships.
Fiona Shaw
Actress Fiona Shaw, best known for Harry Potter and Killing Eve, was sat next to Rob Brydon in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, dressed in a simple pink suit.
Jonathan Edwards
Olympic legend Jonathan Edwards was all smiles as he arrived in the Royal Box.
Annabel Croft
Former professional tennis player and Strictly Come Dancing star Annabel Croft was in her Wimbledon whites for day 11 of The Championships.
Oliver Bearman
British racing driver Oliver Bearman looked dapper in a cream suit for Wimbledon, day 11, sat next to his girlfriend Alicia Stent-Torriani in the Royal Box.