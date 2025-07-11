Everyone in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today
11 July 2025, 13:52 | Updated: 11 July 2025, 17:23
Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.
Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.
The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.
This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?
Here's who is sitting in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Day 12: July 11
Leonardo DiCaprio
Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in a grey blazer and white shirt as he wateched the semi-finals on Centre Court.
The Duchess of Gloucester
The Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen, was dressed in blue for a day watching the Gentlemen's Semi-Finals on Centre Court from the Royal Box.
Lady Annabel Goldsmith and Jemima Khan
Socialite Lady Annabel Goldsmith was joined by her daughter, television producer and screenwriter Jemima Khan, in the Royal Box of Wimbledon on day 12.
Princess Michael of Kent
Princess Michael of Kent, real name Marie Christine Anna Agnes Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz, joined the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Day 12.
Rami Malek
Actor Rami Malek dressed in a cream power suit as he joined the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the Gentlemen's Semi-Finals.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch was joined by his wife, Sophie Hunter, in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. They were seen chatting with Rami Malik prior to play.
Sachin Tendulkar
Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, was seen seated in the Royal Box for an afternoon of Gentlemen's Semi-Finals at Wimbledon.
Anna Wintour and Tom Ford
Former Vogue editor and designer Tom Ford sat together in the Royal Box on day 12 of Wimbledon. For the occasion, Anna dressed in a white dress with blue floral detail.
James Norton
James Norton was all smiles as he sat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for day 12 of The Championships.
Bjorn Borg
Swedish former tennis player Bjorn Borg returns to the Royal Box at Wimbledon for day 12, alongside his wife.
