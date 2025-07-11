Everyone in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

11 July 2025

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty / Alamy
Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sitting in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Day 12: July 11

Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in a grey blazer and white shirt as he wateched the semi-finals on Centre Court.

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Gloucester

The Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen, was dressed in blue for a day watching the Gentlemen's Semi-Finals on Centre Court from the Royal Box.

The Duchess of Gloucester Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen watches tennis from the Royal Box during day twelve of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
The Duchess of Gloucester Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen watches tennis from the Royal Box during day twelve of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Getty

Lady Annabel Goldsmith and Jemima Khan

Socialite Lady Annabel Goldsmith was joined by her daughter, television producer and screenwriter Jemima Khan, in the Royal Box of Wimbledon on day 12.

Lady Annabel Goldsmith and Jemima Khan watch tennis from the Royal Box during day twelve of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
Lady Annabel Goldsmith and Jemima Khan watch tennis from the Royal Box during day twelve of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Getty

Princess Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent, real name Marie Christine Anna Agnes Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz, joined the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Day 12.

Princess Michael of Kent watches tennis from the Royal Box during day twelve of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
Princess Michael of Kent watches tennis from the Royal Box during day twelve of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Getty

Rami Malek

Actor Rami Malek dressed in a cream power suit as he joined the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the Gentlemen's Semi-Finals.

Actor, Rami Malek, looks on in the Royal Box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final
Actor, Rami Malek, looks on in the Royal Box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final. Picture: Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch was joined by his wife, Sophie Hunter, in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. They were seen chatting with Rami Malik prior to play.

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch sit next to Rami Malik in the Royal Box
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch sit next to Rami Malik in the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, was seen seated in the Royal Box for an afternoon of Gentlemen's Semi-Finals at Wimbledon.

Sachin Tendulkar sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court
Sachin Tendulkar sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court. Picture: Alamy

Anna Wintour and Tom Ford

Former Vogue editor and designer Tom Ford sat together in the Royal Box on day 12 of Wimbledon. For the occasion, Anna dressed in a white dress with blue floral detail.

Anna Wintour and fashion designer Tom Ford sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day twelve at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Anna Wintour and fashion designer Tom Ford sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day twelve at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Alamy

James Norton

James Norton was all smiles as he sat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for day 12 of The Championships.

British actor James Norton in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, day 12
British actor James Norton in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, day 12. Picture: Getty

Bjorn Borg

Swedish former tennis player Bjorn Borg returns to the Royal Box at Wimbledon for day 12, alongside his wife.

Bjorn Borg and his wife in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025, day 12
Bjorn Borg and his wife in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025, day 12. Picture: Getty





