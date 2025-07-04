Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

4 July 2025, 14:23

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sitting in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 5 - July 4, 2025

  1. Mary Berry

    Mary Berry was seen laughing at Wimbledon
    Mary Berry was seen laughing at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

  2. Gary Lineker, Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn

    Footballer Gary Lineker, boxer Anthony Joshua and sports promoter Eddie Hearn were in attendance
    Footballer Gary Lineker, boxer Anthony Joshua and sports promoter Eddie Hearn were in attendance. Picture: Getty

  3. Gia Milinovich and Professor Brian Cox

    Gia Milinovich and Professor Brian Cox enjoyed the tennis
    Gia Milinovich and Professor Brian Cox enjoyed the tennis. Picture: Getty

  4. Tim Peake

    Astronaut Tim Peake was in the Royal Box
    Astronaut Tim Peake was in the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

  5. Marcus Waring and Jane Waring

    Chef Marcus Waring and Jane Waring took in the sights
    Chef Marcus Waring and Jane Waring took in the sights. Picture: Getty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry and Helena talk things through in the Hideaway

Love Island first look sees Helena and Harry sneak off to the hideaway

Love Island

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Corenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role

Showbiz

Michael Madsen appeared in videos for Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and others

Michael Madsen: The unexpected music video icon

Showbiz

Jenson Button and Amanda Holden took part in the Heart Grand Prix!

Amanda Holden takes on Jenson Button in the Heart Breakfast Grand Prix!

Showbiz

Megan confessed she already knew Conor before Love Island.

Love Island's Megan reveals she knew Conor before entering villa in shock admission

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced their split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce split in heartbreaking statement

Showbiz

The love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reaches a climax

Love Island first look: Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

Love Island

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints

Love Island hit with 1,138 Ofcom complaints over 'bullying and misogyny'

Love Island

Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami

Love Island star Billykiss's secret relationship with Dami Hope revealed

Showbiz

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Showbiz

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Showbiz

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

TV & Movies

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Love Island

Rising to fame with her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, she became as well known for her turbulent personal life as for her extraordinary talent.

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's family, husband, songs and death explained

Showbiz

Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s

Adam Levine facts: Maroon 5 singer's age, wife, kids, height, net worth and career explained

Showbiz

Britney Spears isn't just the princess of pop—she's a cultural icon whose impact spans decades, headlines, and hit singles.

Britney Spears facts: Singer's conservatorship, husband, kids, net worth, songs and more explained

Showbiz

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up

Real reason Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split revealed

Showbiz

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova's age, net worth, height, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.

Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more

Showbiz