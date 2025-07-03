Celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

3 July 2025, 14:21

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2025 has officially kicked off, with the first week of the championships in South West London already bringing a host of famous faces to our screens, including David Beckham, Rebel Wilson and Gareth Southgate.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sat in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 4 - July 3, 2025

  1. Celia Imrie

    Celia Imrie sits next to politician William Hague in the Royal Box at Wimbledon
    Celia Imrie sits next to politician William Hague in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

  2. Prince Michael of Kent

    Prince Michael of Kent in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
    Prince Michael of Kent in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

  3. Deborah Meaden

    Deborah Meaden sits in the Royal Box on day four of Wimbledon
    Deborah Meaden sits in the Royal Box on day four of Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

  4. Feargal Sharkey

    Feargal Sharkey with his wife Elizabeth enjoyed watching Wimbledon from the Royal Box
    Feargal Sharkey with his wife Elizabeth enjoyed watching Wimbledon from the Royal Box. Picture: Alamy

  5. Bear Grylls

    Bear Grylls watched the Gentlemen's Singles second round match between Daniel Evans and Novak Djokovic
    Bear Grylls watched the Gentlemen's Singles second round match between Daniel Evans and Novak Djokovic. Picture: Getty

Latest News

See more Latest News

The love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reaches a climax

Love Island first look: Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

Love Island

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Cornenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role

Showbiz

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova's age, net worth, height, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints

Love Island hit with 1,138 Ofcom complaints over 'bullying and misogyny'

Love Island

Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami

Love Island star Billykiss's secret relationship with Dami Hope revealed

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Showbiz

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Showbiz

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

TV & Movies

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Love Island

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

Love Island

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Showbiz

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.

Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more

Showbiz

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final

Jasmine Paolini's age, height, net worth, parents, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Aryna Sabalenka is taking Wimbledon by storm

Aryna Sabalenka's age, boyfriend, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Harry makes his feelings clear on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Harry choose between Shakira and Helena

Love Island

Sonay Kartal is a British tennis player

Sonay Kartal's age, net worth, boyfriend, height and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Ryan Bannister is a Love Island bombshell

Who is Ryan Bannister? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island