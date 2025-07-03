Celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today
3 July 2025, 14:21
Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.
Wimbledon 2025 has officially kicked off, with the first week of the championships in South West London already bringing a host of famous faces to our screens, including David Beckham, Rebel Wilson and Gareth Southgate.
The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.
This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?
Here's who is sat in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 4 - July 3, 2025
-
Celia Imrie
-
Prince Michael of Kent
-
Deborah Meaden
-
Feargal Sharkey
-
Bear Grylls
