How to get Wimbledon tickets revealed as the 2026 ballot opens

By Hope Wilson

How do you apply for Wimbledon tickets and the ballot? The 2026 rules explained.

As Wimbledon 2025 draws to a close soon, many of us are wondering how we can get tickets to visit the event in 2026.

This year's tournament has seen tennis talents such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, and Emma Raducanu take to the court, as well as up-and-coming players such as Sonay Kartal, Ben Shelton and Mirra Andreeva make their mark on the competition.

While some of the most famous faces enjoy the games from the Royal Box, lots of us tennis lovers are keen to get a ticket to the event and see some of the greatest tennis stars in the world compete for the trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wimbledon 2026 ballot and how to get tickets.

How to get Wimbledon final tickets?

Those who would like the chance to get tickets for Wimbledon will have to enter the ballot for the 2026 tournament.

In order to keep things fair, Wimbledon only accept one application per household, per email address and per myWimbledon account.

Apart from debenture tickets which are authorised for resale, you are unable to sell or transfer tickets as these will be void.

When is the Wimbledon ballot announced?

The Wimbledon ballot for 2026 has not opened yet however it is expected to begin in September, as this would follow the same structure as last year.

If you are successful in gaining a ticket through the ballot, you will be notified after the closing date. Those who are unsuccessful will be granted access to the returns shop where tickets may be purchased in the lead up to The Championships.

How much does it cost to enter the Wimbledon ballot?

Entering the Wimbledon ballot is free, however if you are successful in securing tickets you will have to purchase them. If you do not want to buy them then they will be released and given to another member of the public.