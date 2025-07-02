All the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

2 July 2025, 14:48 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 16:09

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2025 has officially kicked off, with the first week of the championships in South West London already bringing a host of famous faces to our screens, including David Beckham, Rebel Wilson and Gareth Southgate.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sat in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 2 - July 1, 2025

  1. Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

    Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow are seen in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles second round
    Actress Leslie Mann and her husband Judd Apatow, a director, sat in the Royal Box to watch the Ladies' Singles second round at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

  2. Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Patridge

    Olivia Rodrigo and boyfriend Louis Patridge attend Wimbledon 2025
    Olivia Rodrigo looked beautiful in a red gingham dress as she watched the Ladies Singles from the Royal Box with actor boyfriend Louis Patridge. Picture: Getty

  3. Dominic Cooper

    Dominic Cooper, best known for starring in Mamma Mia, Need for Speed and Dracula Untold enjoyed day three of Wimbledon from the Royal Box.
    Dominic Cooper, best known for starring in Mamma Mia, Need for Speed and Dracula Untold enjoyed day three of Wimbledon from the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

  4. Roy Hodgson

    Former football manager, Roy Hodgson is seen in the Royal Box
    Former football manager, Roy Hodgson is seen in the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

  5. Thomas Tuchel

    England Football manager, Thomas Tuchel is seen in the Royal Box
    England Football manager, Thomas Tuchel is seen enjoying the Ladies Singles in the Royal Box. Picture: Getty

  6. Dave Grohl

    Musician Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Grohl returned to Wimbledon for 2025
    Musician Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Grohl returned to Wimbledon for 2025. Picture: Getty

  7. John Cena

    John Cena in the Royal Box on day three of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
    John Cena in the Royal Box on day three of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

  8. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrive in the Royal Box at Centre Court
    Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrive in the Royal Box at Centre Court. Picture: Alamy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final

Jasmine Paolini's age, height, net worth, parents, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Aryna Sabalenka is taking Wimbledon by storm

Aryna Sabalenka's age, boyfriend, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Harry makes his feelings clear on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Harry choose between Shakira and Helena

Love Island

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Showbiz

Sonay Kartal is a British tennis player

Sonay Kartal's age, net worth, boyfriend, height and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Showbiz

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

TV & Movies

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Love Island

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

Love Island

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Showbiz

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

Showbiz

Ryan Bannister is a Love Island bombshell

Who is Ryan Bannister? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Bilikis Azeez?

Who is Love Island's Billykiss Azeez? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Showbiz

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper's age, partner, famous parents, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Dan Evans is a professional tennis player

Dan Evans' age, height, girlfriend, net worth and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic's age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities